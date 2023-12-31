Disqualified learner hit 220km/h in pursuit, failed drug test: police

A young man who allegedly hit 220km/h as he tried to outrun a Riverina highway patrol car should never have been on the road in the first place, according to police.
The 24-year-old Victorian, who police say later returned a positive result for methamphetamine in a roadside drug test, came to the attention of patrolling Griffith officers on the Sturt Highway.
He was allegedly detected travelling at 150km/h on the 110km/h highway west of Hay around 9.30am on Friday.
However, instead of stopping when police hit their warning lights, the green 2006 Ford Falcon allegedly sped off.
Police began a pursuit of the vehicle, which they say reached 220km/h before the chase ultimately ended 18 kilometres later in Hay.
Despite bearing South Australia registration plates, the Falcon was not registered and the driver was a disqualified learner from Victoria.
"[The driver] tested positive for methamphetamine during a roadside drug test," police said.
"Additionally, a knife was discovered in the vehicle."
Further testing results are pending.
The man was charged with driving while disqualified and dangerous driving and not stopping in a police pursuit. He is not to occupy the driver's seat of a vehicle, police said, and is due before Hay Local Court in February.
He was also issued fines for speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, and knife offences.
