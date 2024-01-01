Madeley excited to compete at road national championships

Star Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley is looking forward to testing himself against the best young riders in the country at the upcoming AusCycling Road National Championships.
Madeley enters the carnival in some strong form and he said that he's excited to test himself against the best riders in Australia.
"It's been a big build up, a lot of training and preparation has gone into this," Madeley said.
"Every training it's always been in the back of your head, you are always thinking about the race and it's always on your mind even from four months out.
"I'm definitely getting excited."
A good training block is key to having success at a national event and Madeley believes that he is primed to have a good crack at the championships.
"Training has been going really well," he said.
"Waking up early and staying up late getting in all the K's everything has been going really smoothly.
"Every aspect of it, even simple gym work has been going really well which will definitely work in my favour."
Madeley will compete in the road race, time trial and criterium and he feels that he should be reasonably competitive in all three events.
"All three should be pretty solid," he said.
"On the day we'll have to see how we're going, but I'm looking for a good result in all three.
"It's never ideal putting all your eggs in one basket so if I can make it work in all three and hope for a good result in at least one and possibly even two of them then I'll be cheering.
"I want to get a good ride out there and get myself sort of know to let everyone know what I'm here to do and that's just to ride hard.
"I'm there to ride hard and to give it everything I've got on the day as I don't want to be going home knowing I could've given more or I could've rode harder.
"I'll just get out and have a dig and see how we go."
It was a stellar 2023 season for Madeley who enjoyed a fair bit of success on the bike that included being crowned the Tour de Riverina champion.
He believes that coming off a successful season will give him a bit of added confidence heading into nationals.
"Having success this year definitely will push me forward into next year," he said.
"But it's still that further step up, it's that next jump and that's what the sport is about.
"Just progressing and pushing yourself and see how far you can get."
Madeley has recently joined Rauland Development Cycling Team and he's been pleased with how things have been progressing during their brief time together.
"The team has been really good," he said.
"They have definitely helped me out with a couple of things and I wouldn't be in the position I am without them to be honest.
"As much as I'd love to say I've done it myself, I haven't and there's been a lot of people behind me helping me out the whole way which has been really good for them to be there and support me.
"It's been amazing."
It was a tough nationals campaign last year for Madeley however he is confident that he can use the disappointment of that event to push him further at the upcoming championships.
"At last years nationals I put all my eggs into one basket and unfortunately that basket came tumbling down," he said.
"I was very, very devastated after that ride but what I can do now is go back and hope you can learn from your mistakes and push forward from there."
