The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Madeley excited to compete at road national championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 1 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley is excited to compete at the upcoming AusCycling Road National Championships. Picture by Les Smith
Star Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley is excited to compete at the upcoming AusCycling Road National Championships. Picture by Les Smith

Star Wagga cyclist Titus Madeley is looking forward to testing himself against the best young riders in the country at the upcoming AusCycling Road National Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.