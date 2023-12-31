The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Magic of the moment caught in Ash Smith's best photos of 2023

By Ash Smith
December 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittany Hefren showcased her exhibition Windows of Wondering at the Wagga Art Gallery's E3 Art Space as part of the Regional Artists Development (RAD) program. Picture by Ash Smith
Brittany Hefren showcased her exhibition Windows of Wondering at the Wagga Art Gallery's E3 Art Space as part of the Regional Artists Development (RAD) program. Picture by Ash Smith

In a year where I took countless images, one photo really stands out for me.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.