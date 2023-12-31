Magic of the moment caught in Ash Smith's best photos of 2023

In a year where I took countless images, one photo really stands out for me.
My top photo this year is of local photomedia artist, Brittany Hefren.
This was significant to me as I am close friends with the artist, but I also got to write the accompanying story.
The story was about Britt's exhibition 'Windows of Wondering' at Wagga Art Gallery.
Being familiar with Britt and her work, I felt confident that I could write something to do it justice.
As a photographer and artist myself, I always love having the opportunity to cover exhibitions. I love meeting fellow artists, and taking a look behind the scenes of their practice.
As a photographer, I don't usually write stories but had been looking for a chance to try it out.
The story made the front page and I decided to retire from writing with my 100 per cent front page record.
See Ash Smith's favourite photos from a busy 2023 behind the lens for The Daily Advertiser.
