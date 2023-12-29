Prepare for delays as Wagga road repairs get underway in New Year

Estella and Boorooma drivers should prepare for delays next week as repairs begin on a key road in the northern suburbs.
Works are scheduled to start on Boorooma Street on Tuesday as part of a major road reconstruction program rolling out from the first half of 2024, Wagga City Council advised on Friday.
The section of Boorooma Street between Farrer Road and Avocet Drive will be one of the first cabs off the rank, with changed traffic conditions between 6am and 7pm until January 8.
The projects will continue depending on the weather with traffic control to be put in place during the work, Council advised.
Delays of up to 10 minutes could be encountered, according to Live Traffic NSW.
The roadworks come as part of a $5.5 million revamp of the road networks of the city, where in November Wagga City Council announced it was renovating 13 sections of roads across the local government area.
Local residents have long complained of the road being filled with potholes, with one labelling it one of the worst roads his has ever seen but see the Boorooma Street works as a temporary fix.
In April this year, the Wagga City Council sought budget changes to the Pine Gully Road project, where Boorooma Street was set to be widened to four lanes between Avocet Drive and Farrer Road.
The estimated cost for the renovations to Boorooma Street and Estella Road is $2.3 million.
The renovations come after the northern suburbs have grown significantly which councillor Tim Koschel admitted to have caught the council off guard in the planning process.
A 2022 report on the Wagga road network found that the city had the worst road backlog compared to similar areas across the state and additional funding must be found to complete the repairs.
It found that each year was a shortfall in maintenance which not only adds to the deterioration of the roads but also creates an infrastructure backlog.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.