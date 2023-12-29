Wagga Christmas Day baby Wyatt just couldn't wait for New Year

Little Wyatt's parents thought they would welcome their son in 2024, but the newest Fing wasn't interested in killing time.
West Wyalong couple Chanel Reynolds and Callan Fing welcomed their surprise Christmas Day baby - Wyatt Barry James Fing - into the world at Wagga Base Hospital late on Monday night.
Ms Reynolds said her new bub was originally expected to come on New Year's Day, but he couldn't wait.
"First babies are supposed to come late but he wasn't waiting," she said.
"It's a really nice surprise and I feel very blessed. He's healthy and has a full head of hair."
Ms Reynolds said the waters broke on the evening of Christmas Eve.
After an initial transfer to Temora Hospital, she was transferred to Wagga Base in case a caesarean was required.
Fortunately that was not the case, however baby Wyatt took his time coming along before he was eventually welcomed into the world at 10.28pm coming in at a weight of 7.1 pounds.
Ms Reynolds said he is a "miracle baby."
"I was getting a little bit worried, so it was a bit of a miracle he came to us that day," she said.
"He definitely made me wait all day before he came through, but he's been perfect ever since."
Wyatt is the couple's first child, however they are also legal guardians for two of Ms Reynolds siblings Elliane, 14, and Sebastian 13.
"It's like he knew their voices and he has been quite comforted by them," she said.
She said her brother Sebastian said the newcomer was probably the "most expensive present under the tree."
Meanwhile, the first-time father welcomed his son as an "unexpected Christmas gift."
He said the pregnancy went "mostly well" apart from the drawn out labor process at the end.
Mr Fing said Wyatt looks "mostly like me", however he has "my wife's dimples."
The trio left Wagga Base on December 27 and are now safely home in West Wyalong.
Wyatt can look forward to an adventurous childhood with his father saying he will be "riding a horse before he can walk."
Wyatt was one of two babies to be born this Christmas at Wagga.
