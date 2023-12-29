End of an era as Riverina family's clothing store closes after 57 years

The doors of a small town Riverina clothing store have closed for the last time after more than half a century of trade.
Hillston business O'Sullivans traded for the final time on December 23, ushering in an end to its 57-year history.
Purchased by Masie O'Sullivan in 1966, the business ran a bustling trade for many years.
The family were well-known in the district, with husband Pat the owner of the local newspaper, the Hillston-Ivanhoe Spectator.
Their daughter Angela Mewburn said the decision to close the store came as a result of both her parents passing away within 11 days of each other earlier this year.
Reflecting on the heyday of O'Sullivans, Ms Mewburn said it was a "thriving business" around the 1970s to 1980s.
"I worked there [myself] when I first left school," Ms Mewburn said.
In the mid-1970s the business moved from its original site near the new Carrathool Shire Council office on the main street to the present-day location just up the road at 163 High Street.
Ms Mewburn said the family run business was known for providing good brands such as Akubra and R.M. Williams at a cheaper price than could be found elsewhere and said the place was popular with farming families.
The store also stocked a range of shoes and belts, among other items.
"[O'Sullivans sold] a bit of everything," she said.
But as the years dragged on, the business fell victim increasingly to people buying out of town and opting for online sales instead.
Ms Mewburn said in the earlier days the store stocked a wide range of women's and children's clothing, however recent years saw the business turn more towards work wear.
Even in their latter years, Ms Mewburn said her parents kept up involvement in the store, but also employed Daphne Krause to assist them.
"They did all the buying... [even] into their 90s," she said, adding they would go up to the store multiple days a week as recently as four years ago.
Ms Mewburn said in the several months since her parent's passing, the store had just been keeping on with Ms Krause running the place.
However, neither Ms Mewburn nor brother Dave O'Sullivan - who now runs the family paper - wished to keep the business after their parents' passing.
When attempts to sell the business fell through, the siblings were left with no other choice but to close it for good and chose Christmas time to shutter the shop.
Ms Mewburn said "the [small] town will miss another business" with customers now forced to travel elsewhere to buy essentials.
She said while a couple of other local businesses sell ladies wear and work wear, there is no store that offers the range and breadth of clothes in the town of about 1200 people.
Ms Mewburn said her parents were very much involved in the local Hillston community over the years.
"They did do a lot for the town," Ms Mewburn said.
"They ran both businesses... [and] my dad was on a lot of committees.
"I honestly wonder sometimes how he ever had the time."
Ms Mewburn said her parents also "both liked their golf and fit that in[to their lives] as well."
The Spectator originally came into the family in 1943 when Dave's grandfather Percy O'Sullivan bought it off Jack Teague.
In 1955, the paper passed onto Pat and Masie who ran it for many decades.
Growing up, Dave O'Sullivan worked at both the clothing store and the paper, but decided to pursue a career with the latter.
He went on to undertake a printing apprenticeship and worked at The Area News before returning to the family paper.
In 2019, Dave O'Sullivan bought the paper off his father, taking over the family business - which moved to Griffith in recent years.
Mr O'Sullivan said the weekly paper's circulation hasn't changed significantly in recent times.
"We [still] print about 600 copies a week," he said.
In 2024 the Hillston-Ivanhoe Spectator will celebrate 135 years of covering news across the region.
