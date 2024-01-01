Buchanan excited to get stuck into second VFL season with Bullants

It was a somewhat tough first season for Josh Buchanan in the VFL, however he excited to see what year two brings for him at Northern Bullants.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Buchanan played four games for the Bullants in 2023 while he also made 14 appearances for secondary club Airport West in the Essendon District Football League (EDFL).
The young tall said that he enjoyed the challenge of the past season but admitted it was far from easy-going.
"It's definitely an eye-opener," Buchanan said.
"It probably didn't help that I got injured at the start of pre-season as I was trying to catch the pack there and I was behind the eight ball I suppose in terms of fitness and training.
"But once I got going and I was up and running I was fine.
"I found it was very challenging I suppose, especially as a key you are playing on some of the best players in their teams.
"Playing at centre half forward you are playing on their best defender and just being to experience that I suppose is probably the best thing.
"Being able to compete with them is the other I thing I was very surprised with as I didn't feel like I was out of my depth or way off the mark.
"I thought that I was able to compete at that level which was good, hopefully I can carry that form into this pre-season and then into the praccy's and then into the season as well."
It was a hard season for the Bullants who recorded just the two victories finishing second-last on the ladder.
The back half of the year was particularly tough including a difficult three-week stretch that saw them suffer heavy defeats to Brisbane (128 points), Werribee (144) and Footscray (157).
Buchanan said it was a difficult period for the Bullants, but was hopeful that the club could turn things around next season.
"Yeah it was tough," he said.
"The commitment from a few players on the team just wasn't there I suppose.
"We weren't winning many games and the energy was very flat.
"It probably wasn't a great place to be around at the time just because what was going on behind the scenes as well.
"When you are not winning games it's never enjoyable and getting flogged by 100 points consistently every week that's pretty deflating in anyone's books.
"Hopefully we can change that next year."
There's been a fair bit of change at the Bullants over the off-season and Buchanan said he's been pleased with how pre-season training has been going.
"It's been good actually," he said.
"I've been able to get through all trainings which is good so it's now just trying to find consistency and continuity with that.
"We've got a pretty fresh group so it's been very rejuvenating I suppose with a new bunch of boys.
"It's very exciting."
Not only is there some new players at the Bullants, they also have a new head coach with former Carlton forward Rohan Welsh stepping into the role for 2024.
Buchanan said that it's been a great start to Welsh's tenure at the club and he believes that he should be able to get the best out of the squad.
"He's come onboard with a few coaches he's selected," he said.
"He's very down the line and he tells it how he sees it which is good.
"It's a bit old school but I think it's going to hold us in good stead just the way he sees the game and how we are going to shape up."
One of the changes that Welsh has made has seen Buchanan train down back during pre-season.
Buchanan said that he's glad to be back in a familiar role which he believes is where he can play his best footy.
"I've been training down back," he said.
"It's where I find I play my best footy and I'm more comfortable playing that position and being down back.
"At this stage I'll probably go down back as that's where he sees me at the moment which is good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.