Fireworks, blueberries, rodeos: How to put in a Riverina New Year's long weekend

Leeton's showground has more than just horses running at the annual Carnival of Cups and Leeton Pacers Cup meeting - it'll also be a sausage dog championship. Head to the trorts on New Year's night and take in the action of dachshund races, harness racing, mini trortters, live music and plenty of food and drinks. There's also a stack of fun things for the kids to get amongst, including jumping castle, face painting and the Lions train. The pooches will run in heats and a final, as well as feature a fashion parade. Gates open at 5pm.