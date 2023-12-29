The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Fireworks, blueberries, rodeos: How to put in a Riverina New Year's long weekend

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 29 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert will light up again for New Year's Eve. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Albert will light up again for New Year's Eve. Picture by Les Smith

FRIDAY

Gigs

  • Lachie Cossor, Holbrook Hotel, 6,30pm
  • Michelle Robertson, Wagga RSL, 7pm
  • Isaac Staines, Romano's
  • DJ, Wagga Boat Club Sandbar
  • Radio Velvet, Ganmain Hotel, 8pm
  • Mad Azz, The Union, 9.30pm

Get an early start on New Year's with a Hawaiian luau at the Wagga Greyhound Club. Wear your best Hawaiian outfit and head along for a family-friendly night at the dogs with market stalls, face-painting,tropical drinks, entertainment and live music by Cath Wall. Gates open at 6.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.