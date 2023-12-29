Fireworks, blueberries, rodeos: How to put in a Riverina New Year's long weekend

Get an early start on New Year's with a Hawaiian luau at the Wagga Greyhound Club. Wear your best Hawaiian outfit and head along for a family-friendly night at the dogs with market stalls, face-painting,tropical drinks, entertainment and live music by Cath Wall. Gates open at 6.30pm.
Break out the boots, it's rodeo time at Albury. The annual pro rodeo at Albury Showgrounds opens at 3pm, with $25,000 in prize money and some of the best stock in the country drawing the talent from far and wide. Features an open bull ride, saddle bronc riding and bareback, barrel racing and more. Adult tickets from $37.50 through Ticketebo.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. In December and January, the group meets at Wagga Beach for the Water View run at 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Burn some energy out of the kids at the Oasis, where inflatable days are back over the summer school holidays. Tackle the giant blow-up obstacle course all day for the cost of entry to the centre.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Cruise up to the hills and get among the bushes at the Laurel Hill Berry Farm and pick sweet treats to your heart's content. The farm at 2150 Batlow Road is open from 9am to 2pm for blueberry picking. Berries are $12.50 per half-kilogram, cash payment only.
Wind your way back to Tumut for the Tumut River Tap Days family day to celebrate bringing in the new year. Head to the popular brewery on Capper Street for an afternoon and night of action. The kids section from 2pm to 6pm includes arts workshops, disco with Synthotronica, and live music from Tumut's own Rory Phillips. The grown-ups can kick on into the evening and farewell 2023 with a night of tunes streaming from Snowy Valleys rock band Wild Tracks.
The year is almost over and all are invited to Wagga's official New Year's Eve celebrations on the shores of Lake Albert. The family-friendly event begins at 6.30pm and will be wrapped up well before midnight, with a spectacular on-water fireworks display scheduled for 9.30pm.
Wagga Boat Club's New Year's Eve extravaganza is a ticketed affair and sets a party-seeker back $25. There's a DJ on the deck from 4.30pm and local band F Truck taking the crowd through the night from 8pm.
Coolamon's New Year's Eve street party has everything - music, food vendors, kids activities and entertainment, all in the main drag. Who's The Boss Party Band are bringing the live music and will keep the mood festive from 6pm through to 10pm.
A tiny Riverina village is keeping the traditional spirit B&S alive as the last location in the region to successfully secure insurance without a name and regulation change. This year will be the third time the Wombat New Year's Eve B&S Ball will be held. Ball committee chairman Shane Gibson said eventgoers could expect all the traditional B&S activities, from white wet t-shirt time to the food dye. Inclusive tickets $180 through Stickytickets.
Catch some fun in the sun and celebrate the first day of 2024 at the Adelong Cup. Head to the Gundagai racecourse for a beautiful day of country racing and social shenanigans. There is a five-race card with local bookmakers at the track, and the $15,000 Adelong Cup feature race.
Haven't had enough rodeo yet? Button up the shirt and polish up the boots for the New Year's Day action at Tumbarumba Rodeo. The main events begin around 5pm but there is action all day, with food vans, farm animals, market stalls, side shows and more to keep the crowd entertained. Danny Phegan and Band start up at 9pm until late. Adult tickets $30, kids and pensioners $15, under-fives free and family passes available.
Leeton's showground has more than just horses running at the annual Carnival of Cups and Leeton Pacers Cup meeting - it'll also be a sausage dog championship. Head to the trorts on New Year's night and take in the action of dachshund races, harness racing, mini trortters, live music and plenty of food and drinks. There's also a stack of fun things for the kids to get amongst, including jumping castle, face painting and the Lions train. The pooches will run in heats and a final, as well as feature a fashion parade. Gates open at 5pm.
