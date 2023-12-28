The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Green light for more power lines through Riverina national park as case dismissed

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 29 2023 - 9:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Land and Environment Court has ruled in favour of the Snowy 2.0 renewable energy project after a challenge to a ministerial decision to allow overhead power lines for the new project. Pictured above is the Snowy River Hydro Electic Scheme. File picture
The NSW Land and Environment Court has ruled in favour of the Snowy 2.0 renewable energy project after a challenge to a ministerial decision to allow overhead power lines for the new project. Pictured above is the Snowy River Hydro Electic Scheme. File picture

The NSW Land and Environment Court has thrown out a case against the state government over its approval process to install overhead power lines through the Kosciuszko National Park for the upcoming Snowy 2.0 renewable energy project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help