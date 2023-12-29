Tumbarumba Rodeo promises thrills, spills and giving back on New Year's Day

Tumbarumba's New Year's Day rodeo promises to be a jam-packed start to the 2024 with cowboys, cowgirls, enthusiasts and horses coming from all over the Snowy Valleys and beyond.
Dozens of bronc riders will put their skills to the test over two divisions before some of the best bull riders have a crack at what promises to be a cracking event.
Rodeo committee vice-president Rodney Bartel is rearing to go, and much of this year's horses bred locally - livestock is coming through Gill Brothers as well as from Tumbarumba, Tumut and surrounds.
"Tumbarumba's got their own bucking horses, one of them was a star up in the national finals a couple of months ago, and a couple of others bucked a lot of cowboys off so we've got four or five really good horses and got pretty good second division horses, they'll test the young blokes out," he said.
"These horses are bred for bucking. Years ago they used to get them out of the mountains or someone had a horse in a buck and put them in the rodeo, but there is a pretty big breeding program going on in the moment in Australia."
Mr Bartel said that the event promises to have food stalls, music and an open bar available for people coming with their families.
Danny Phegan will play on the night of the rodeo, keeping the crowd entertained from 9pm until late.
There are already 38 riders registered for the open bronc division, another 20 in the second, and 10 bull riders are resting for their big moment and dozens more are entered across barrel racing, team roping and junior categories.
"Some of the cowboys have already arrived in Tumbarumba and are just sitting back, relaxing, having a good time and waiting for the rodeo," Mr Bartel said.
The event goes back decades, having started in 1946, and money raised will be given to local charities.
"It brings a lot of money to the town over the Christmas period, some of the money we make goes to the charity," Mr Bartel said.
"Rodeo started off with the hospital, they used to give their money to the hospital, that's how it started to raise money for the hospital."
Mr Bartel highlighted how thanks to the event that the hospital and the neighbouring nursing home were able to purchase a bus for the nursing home residents.
He hopes that the bus can help the residents live a happier life as they get to travel thanks to their efforts.
Gates to the rodeo open on New Year's Day at Tumbarumba. Adult tickets are $30, kids and pensioners $15, under-fives free and family passes are available.
