Police investigating after man airlifted from Riverina rollover

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 28 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 2:55pm
A man has been hospitalised interstate following a crash at Deniliquin on Wednesday night. File picture
A man has been hospitalised interstate following a crash at Deniliquin on Wednesday night. File picture

Police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash in the western Riverina which saw a young man hospitalised interstate.

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

