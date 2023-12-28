Police investigating after man airlifted from Riverina rollover

Police are investigating the cause of an overnight crash in the western Riverina which saw a young man hospitalised interstate.
At about 7pm on Wednesday December 27, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on the Old Racecourse Road at Deniliquin.
On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 22-year-old man at the scene for minor injuries.
The man was then initially transported to Deniliquin Hospital, but his condition deteriorated and he had to be sent south of the border.
An MLHD spokesperson said the man was transferred in a serious but stable condition to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
Following the incident, police officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended the scene and have now established a crime scene with ongoing investigations into the matter.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
