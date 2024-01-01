Your say: There are other aspects to the solar farm

Three things not mentioned in Blair Thomson's article about the Culcairn solar farm that should have been mentioned, regarding this huge solar farm are:
1. The environmental damage caused. Are the Greens screaming out about this? No! No crops can grow under it, nor sheep graze there, as someone suggested they could ... far too toxic and hot.
2. Solar panels get extremely hot and reflect that heat back into the atmosphere. That can't be good, either.
3. I may be corrected here but I understood also that toxic acid is given off?
I sincerely hope that this 'farm' is not placed too close to the good residents of Culcairn.
What is the world coming to when landholders and community members have no say in their own community.
In response to "Angst over abattoir plan" (dailyadvertiser.com.au, December 30), it is clear that members of the Oura community are opposed to the proposed abattoir and that there will be no direct community benefit from that development.
The same goes for proposed renewable energy developments in the Wagga region.
For example, the proposed solar factories at Maxwell and Mates Gully are vehemently opposed by those communities and are of no benefit to those communities or the residents of Wagga.
It would appear that corporate greed is more important than the preservation of dwindling agricultural communities and productive agricultural land; the very backbone of our nation.
We'll look back in 20 years and realise what fools we all were to sit back and allow this to happen.
To put groundwater, protected flora and fauna, the aesthetics of the natural landscape and the future of agriculture in Australia at risk for the sake of increasing the bottomline of corporates is unacceptable and negligent.
I ask you this, how do we want Wagga to look in 5, 10 or 20 years time?
It's time that Wagga City Council listened to its constituents and spoke up on their behalf, after all, it is Council's responsibility to represent the interests of its communities.
It is not surprising that after successive La Ninas, and now an El Nino in the hottest year on record, that a clear majority (55 per cent) of respondents to the recent Farmers for Climate Action (FCA) survey felt the "single greatest threat to the future of farming in Australia" was climate change.
The next biggest group (15 per cent) said it was "bureaucracy and red tape".
Despite these concerns, many Australian farmers are adapting to climate change and leading the way to a low-carbon economy with increased productivity.
The latest Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) figures show that "climate adjusted productivity in Australia's broadacre industries grew by 0.6 per cent per year on average between 1988-89 and 2021-22".
However, the October survey by the National Farmers Federation found that eight-in-ten respondents were concerned by federal climate change policies and environment laws.
The FCA survey also found that a barrier to reducing on-farm emissions was a "lack of government policies or incentives".
Let's hope the government's forthcoming agriculture and land plan addresses these concerns and supports farmers to not only keep farming but also to reduce emissions and tackle climate change in the process.
