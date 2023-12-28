More positivity, less social media: Wagga psychic's predictions for 2024

The next year will be one of connection and manifestation for humanity in the midst of tough times, according to psychic medium Kerry Nelson.
Ms Nelson, who operated out of a Gurwood Street premises for years and regularly visits the city, believes that financial climate will push people back to simplicity and living a simple life where they will seek stronger connections with each other.
Unfortunately she feels that 2024 will be more of the same as 2023 but believes there will more positives to come.
"I feel a lot more people are going to be more of that heart space and be looking after each other a lot more through what's happening in the world," Ms Nelson said.
She also believes that this care will lead to people embracing their authentic selves and lower their engagement with social media.
"A lot of people are going to pull away from that and know that it's not real ... and they're going away from what people portray and just be themselves," Ms Nelson said.
Ms Nelson believes that this year will provide an opportunity for manifestation and urges people if they was anything that someone would like to manifest for the new year, now is the time.
She believes that the secret to keeping things happy and simple is to focus on what you can control and reduce consumption of bad news.
"Well, put it this way, just be aware, to look at positives and don't take on things you can't control, you can't control that, that are negative," she said.
"And the best thing to do is just live in the moment, be in the moment don't fear things that you have no control over."
