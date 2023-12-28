Demmery excited to be stepping up into Supersport with RaceDNA next season

Brandon Demmery is looking forward to making the step-up to the Supersport 600cc class next season after a successful first year back on the bike.
Demmery competed in the Supersport 300 class this past season and he's excited to make the jump to a bigger bike for 2024.
"Yeah I'm keen," Demmery said.
"It's going to be a big move but we tested on the Monday after Tailem Bend which was the final round and we were really fast.
"We ended up a couple of seconds off race pace which for our first time on the bike on track and going into it blind was pretty good.
"Things are looking promising for next year."
RaceDNA will campaign the bike for Demmery after they joined forces for the final two rounds of the 2023 season.
It's been a solid partnership so far and Demmery was excited to continue with the squad into next season.
"It was a good end to the year," he said.
"They supported me really well and they gave me a steady and easy platform to finish off for the year.
"Not that we had anything bad going on at the start of the year, but it was fair bit of responsibility for me earlier on in the year in terms of through the week prepping bikes and all that sort of stuff.
"To step away from that and concentrate more on my riding was very rewarding and it definitely made me ride better.
"I'm looking forward to next year and they are a really professional outfit.
"I've been in close contact with Jason (Whitehead) the owner over the last few days and weeks and next year is looking really good.
"I think we are going to turn up with a bit of a bang and stand out in terms of the bike and our professionalism.
"I'm looking forward to it."
It was a tough finish to the year for Demmery who had to settle with a third place finish in the Supersport 300 championship and a fourth place finish in the R3 Cup championship.
After leading both championships throughout the season, Demmery said it was unfortunate they couldn't walk away with the major trophy at the end of the year.
"We walked away with a trophy for third in the year which wasn't too bad," he said.
"But we led the championship pretty much the whole year so this definitely wasn't the result we wanted although it was better than what it was looking like early in the weekend.
"We just had a really bad final round and we didn't have the speed of the front boys as they just pulled away.
"But it is what it is and that's motorcycle racing."
While disappointed not to claim a championship, Demmery said it was good to see close mate Marcus Hamod take out the Supersport 300 title.
"I work for his dad so I see him a fair bit and we train a lot together," he said.
"I've been there for his whole career pretty much as I was there at his first race helping him out and I've done a lot of work with him.
"It's rewarding to see someone like him win the championship, I would've preferred for it to be me but if it wasn't me I'm happy it was him."
Although he now resides in Wollongong, Demmery said he still has a fair few Wagga based sponsors who he wanted to thank for their ongoing support.
