Best 23 Daily Advertiser sport stories for 2023

It's been another big year of sport in The Daily Advertiser with plenty of impressive performances, important milestones and a little controversy along the way.
We're looking back at what really caught our readers' attention with the most read sport stories of 2023.
A massive 57 games worth of suspensions were handed down after a crowd brawl at Nixon Park during a game between Temora and Southcity in May.
It was the first of two serious sideline incidents in Group Nine this season.
Six people were issued with code of conduct breaches with three of them, including a spectator, unable to take part for the rest of the season after an investigation by Group Nine and NSW Rugby League.
There was plenty of concern after Rodney Coelli and Maurice Johnson were taken away by paramedics after a nasty fall involving five horses and drivers but luckily the damage was limited to some broken bones.
Coelli and Johnson were on the sidelines for a couple of months but both made full recoveries.
The dramatic crash was captured by The Daily Advertiser's veteran photographer Les Smith.
Latrell Siegwalt garnered plenty of praise for his efforts helping Walgett Aboriginal Connection to the final of the Koori Knockout, which they subsequently won with the help of a number of current and former players from Wagga.
The Kangaroos fullback not having a NRL contract was labelled a travesty but that could be changing with interest from the Dolphins.
The Hawks made a big impact on the recruitment front in October with Jerry Maslin and Luke Gerard joining from Coolamon while Dylan Morton and Jeremy Piercy moved over from Wagga Tigers.
The Jake Barrett era certainly began with a bang with East Wagga-Kooringal one of the biggest movers in off-season.
Former NRL player Aaron Gorrell was installed as the man to plot the return of Brothers.
After withdrawing from the competition this year, the club are looking to use his coaching experience to get back on track.
After the first sale fell through, the iconic harness racing stud finally found new owners.
Almost two years after Rod Woodhouse put the property on the market a sale finally went through.
In a big boost, it will remain in the industry with the Picker family, led by Dennis, looking to have a bigger role in the game in the Riverina.
Police were called in to investigate after a Brothers official was left bloodied after allegedly being struck trying to intervene in an incident involving a spectator and a Brothers Weissel Cup player at Twickenham in June.
NSW Rugby League also dealt with the issue, the second across the Group Nine season, which ended with three people from Queensland being banned.
Tony Hackett was remembered for his dedication to both cricket umpiring and Australian rules administration after his death in November.
Officiating over 550 matches as well as serving for more than two decades with the Murrumbidgee Valley Australian Football Association and AFL Riverina, Hackett's organisation and sense of humour were also admired.
On the eve of the Farrer League grand final, co-coach Heath Russell spoke out against suggestions their seven Canberra-based recruits weren't in it for the right reasons.
Instead Russell credited many for helping turn the club around with two grand final appearances in the past two years, culminating in premiership success against Northern Jets.
The Bombers were the first Farrer League club to lock in their coach for 2024 back in June.
Not only are they happy with the job Cal Gardner has done since taking over from Shane Lenon but the news was certainly well received.
Having done it all as a player and coach across the Riverina, Shane Lenon ticked another box after making his umpiring debut in the clash between Turvey Park and Narrandera in June.
Transitioning from a club umpire into something a little more serious, Lenon's break from coaching allowed him to view the game from a different perspective.
Marrar's hopes of defending their Farrer League title were dealt a blow when Jordan Hedington broke his jaw after a late-night assault.
News of the injury sparked plenty of interest in April with last year's Nitschke-Schmidt Medal winner starting the season well for the Bombers, who were already without plenty of big name players from their grand final win.
Jake Barrett's move from Coolamon to be installed as the new East Wagga-Kooringal coach was big news in September.
There had been months of chat around where the former AFL player would land but it was the Hawks who swooped on the former Coolamon leader.
James Lawton hadn't played since starring for Marrar in 2021 after being released by the Bombers after some more trouble with the law.
However news of his intention to return to the game at North Broken Hill in June certainly had people talking.
There hasn't been a lot of incoming faces to the Riverina League in the off-season but Collingullie-Wagga bucked the trend in November with two recruits from the Hume League.
Having a local connection was important for Shane Lenon, after his return to the Demons, with both already having links to the club.
The future looks bright for some talented youngsters in the region after being selected for the under 15s national championships.
Kooringal High School's Lucas Roberts, Kildare Catholic College's Riley Bradshaw and Ashton Campbell, St Francis de Sales Leeton's Jaxon Steele and Isaac Conlan and Leeton High School's Sebastian Crelley were all named in the NSW Boys All Schools Team at the conclusion of the state carnival in Albury in May.
For the first time in 14 years Southcity will have a fresh face lead the club after Cleveland McGhie signed on as captain-coach.
The Bulls have looked internally since Daniel Fitzhenry arrived in 2010 but are looking to head in a new direction to help rise back up the Group Nine ladder.
A male spectator was barred from attending any community rugby league games for two years after being at the centre of a sideline brawl at Twickenham.
Two other spectators, also from Queensland, were also punished for their role in the clash in June.
Brothers made a big call in February to withdraw from first grade due to a lack of numbers.
The Wagga club proposed just filling reserve grade, leaguetag and under 18s team in 2023 but are plotting their return for next year.
Despite some strong performances in the VFL, including winning their best and fairest award, Wagga product Patrick Voss is on the hunt for another AFL club.
He's hoping that comes at Fremantle after taking up an opportunity to train with the Dockers.
From his hospital bed in February, Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel praised those who came to help after crashing on the way to the races.
Fortunately no one was seriously injured and the three surviving horses, with Dantains Magic lost in the accident, returning to the track.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park were eight-point winners over Wagga Tigers after the game was called off due to an injury to Matt Klemke midway through the fourth quarter.
With paramedics required at Crossroads Oval due to concerns over a neck injury there was no time left to resume the clash.
Nine years after leaving the club, Shane Lenon's return in a co-coaching arrangement with Nick Perryman was announced in August.
One of the region's most successful coaches returns to the Demons after stepping away from senior coaching after guiding Marrar to a third premiership from a possible four.
