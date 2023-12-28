Oasis selected to host two carnivals in new year

Wagga will play host to two large swimming events in the new year.
Not only will Oasis be the venue for the NSW Country Championships but also an important precursor, the NSW Country Regionals.
Oasis will showcase some of the best regional swimming talent on January 20 and 21 after the Wagga Swim Club was selected to present the championships.
Not only will the event allow for swimmers to showcase their skill but will act as a pathway to qualify for the NSW Country Championships, which will be held from February 16-18.
Swimming NSW chief executive Officer Kirsten Thomson emphasised the significance of the partnership with Wagga City Council in hosting these events.
"The involvement of Wagga Wagga council, in conjunction with Wagga Wagga Swim Club will ensure the event is supremely executed and a very exciting meet," Thomson said.
"We anticipate hundreds of athletes and their families will make the trip, fostering a strong pool of competition and presenting excellent tourism opportunities for visitors to explore the unique offerings of Wagga Wagga."
Mayor Dallas Tout believes it is a good opportunity to bring more people to the city.
"We welcome all swimming competitors along with their families to Wagga Wagga, to enjoy not only the fantastic Oasis Aquatic Centre but also everything that the region has to offer," Tout said.
"We thank Swimming NSW for choosing Wagga Wagga to host this exciting event and look forward to working with them for successful outcomes."
