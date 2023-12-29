Humanity, heart and Matildas fever: Madeline Begley's best shots of 2023

Peter Murray was pictured at home in Wagga on a Sunday afternoon as our contribution to the ACM national photographic project, Our Precious Things.
It was intended to capture and celebrate the lives of older people in our communities.
Chatting earlier in the day, the 88-year-old had explained that his dog, Reggie, was named after his father, Reginald James, and his wife's father, Reginald Eric.
Peter was at the dining table having afternoon tea with his granddaughter when I arrived back at the house to take his photograph.
I set my light up outside the window, found my preferred angle and began taking pictures.
A furry figure appeared in the foreground; Reggie had taken a seat with Peter at the table.
See Madeline Begley's favourite photos from a busy 2023 behind the lens for The Daily Advertiser.
