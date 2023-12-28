Bystanders step in, man critical after Wagga main street collapse

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after collapsing in Wagga's main street.
Police partially blocked off Baylis Street as emergency services descended on the entrance to the Wagga Sturt Mall due to what is believed to have been a medical episode.
NSW Ambulance crews were called to Baylis Street about 10am on Thursday following a report a man had collapsed with a member of the public conducting CPR until they arrived.
NSW Ambulance Murrumbidgee Zone acting manager Eamonn Purcell said paramedics arrived within three minutes to find bystanders helping out with CPR on a 78-year-old man.
Mr Purcell said ambulance personnel continued to conduct CPR on the man who had suffered a cardiac arrest.
He said the man remained in a cardiac arrest when he was transported to Wagga Base Hospital a short time later in a critical condition.
"NSW ambulance always encourages bystanders in these sorts of situations to have a go at doing CPR, even if they haven't been trained," he said.
"However, we always recommend the best thing to do is to go and get a professional first aid course and keep it updated as needed."
