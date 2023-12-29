Oura fights back against 'Instagram abattoir' proposal

Oura residents are concerned about the environmental effects of a proposed "boutique" abattoir to be constructed overlooking the Murrumbidgee River.
Okeview Pastoral Company lodged plans with council for the $10 million Eringoarrah Livestock Processing Facility last week, giving locals a chance to submit feedback on the development.
Despite an environmental impact statement (EIS) lodged with the development application that outlines the abattoir will have a negligible affect on the surrounding environment, neighbouring property owners are not comforted by its findings.
Residents of Oura gathered on Thursday morning on a hill, overlooking the proposed site, on Tom Kelsall's property that shares a boundary fence with Eringoarrah. The Murrumbidgee twists in the background, around 1500 metres downhill of the proposed site.
"This area is listed as groundwater vulnerable. It's also listed as flood sensitive. It's also listed as protected riparian land, and it's listed as a key fish habitat," Mr Kelsall said.
"These issues are just stacking one on top of the other of why environmentally this is just not sensible."
However, Okeview Pastoral CEO Adam Brayshaw said the site has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its suitability for the abattoir, and the DA will include 28 detailed reports from experts supporting the site choice.
"As an organisation with sustainability at the forefront of everything we do, the outcomes of these reports gave us great comfort," he said.
"When our development application goes on public exhibition and these people with concerns have the opportunity to read our documentation, I am sure they will also gain that same level of comfort."
Salinity, bacteria, and effluent produced by abattoirs have been found to have damaging affects on groundwater to, and EPA guidance suggests sites should be selected to minimise the risk of this happening.
Okeview's EIS for the site shows everything is within guidelines and no significant risks to river or ground water that would demand a mitigation plan are identified in the report. The neighbours disagree.
"We've done some soil research ... we've done lab testing on the soils. It shows signs of waterlogging, so there is a pan layer that holds water up," Mr Kelsall said.
"The water off those hills is flowing at a shallow level below the soil when it's not above the soil across the landscape.
"That is going to carry bacteria, chemicals, nutrients across the land into that riparian area."
Mr Brayshaw said he didn't see the relevance of environmental reports done on neighbouring properties, and local expertise was used through the planning process.
"Throughout the planning phase we have used local expertise wherever possible, including architects, structural engineers, civil engineers and surveyors amongst others, so the community is already benefiting and will continue to do so through job creation in both the construction and operation phases," he said.
"We have some very ambitious and very unique goals around the production of carbon neutral meat products which could provide the Riverina with yet another endorsement of its world-leading agricultural production credentials."
Regenerative grazier Skye Bellamy also held fears around impacts on primary production.
"There's primary producers around here, so you're messing with lifestyle, but you're also messing with primary production," she said.
"The farmers around here are ethical, sustainable, they've got their environmental practices in place because it's not their lifestyle, not their lifeblood.
"That feeds back into the community - not an outsider's industrial exercise where the profits won't stay in the community."
Oura residents were keen to point out they are not anti-abattoir - they just don't want it in their backyard. Many locals are primary producers themselves, and need the services of an abattoir to run their businesses.
But Eringoarrah Livestock Processing Facility is for the exclusive use of Okeview, and Oura landowners don't think they should have to suffer the potential environmental affects with no obvious benefits to the community.
Mr Kelsall said he's sure some people would say the Oura residents are NIMBYs but in his eyes, the slaughterhouse is mutton dressed as lamb.
"They're a bit like a magician that is redirecting everyone's attention from what's at issue to their lovely shiny object which is this beautiful abattoir and the pretty buildings they've got," he said
"I think [they] are a bit like an Instagram celebrity - and others have said the same - in that they make things look better than they are.
"There's no security fences shown, there's no effluent ponds shown, there's no solar factory shown on those photos.
"They're the NIMBYs. They've said they want it on this site because it's next to an irrigation pivot, and their cattle yards. They have a replicable site at the Eringoarrah homestead nine kilometres away ... but they don't want it their backyard, they want it in ours."
