Why are lucky Australians moving to far North Queensland?

My question is simply this: If Australians are choosing to move to warmer places, why we are willing to bankrupt the country in the name of global warming? And now billionaire Andrew Forrest is trying to convince us that we are going to perish if we don't rein in "toxic humidity". Cairns can be very hot, but it is also humid - very humid at times. So humid that summer rainfall seems to be constant, and everything is damp. Yet people who live there love the place. People who don't live there are migrating in their thousands.