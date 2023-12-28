Why are lucky Australians moving to far North Queensland?

Waiting at the Tullamarine exit gate for one of our sons who was coming home for Christmas, I asked a passer-by where his plane had come from.
"Cairns," he replied, adding, "It wasn't quite the holiday we had planned, but an interesting experience not to be missed!"
Cyclone Jasper looked like being a fizzer, but the rain trough that followed delivered floods exceeding 1977 records, probably the worst since records began in 1904. Of course The Guardian couldn't help itself: Had this been caused by global heating?
Older readers would well remember 1977, and the frequent floods that the Riverina had been experiencing throughout the 1970s. The Guardian Australia wasn't around in those days, but if it had been, it would have been trumpeting the climate scare of that time. Back in the 70s it was called global cooling, with even the fear of another Ice Age!
We had been planning a holiday in Cairns. It is such a bustling, busy, growing city, and we love going there. It's not just the scenery, train rides to Kuranda, skyway rides through the rainforest, Reef boating, lovely restful beaches - all of which will need urgent repair before Cairns returns to normal.
Tourists who come now to see crocodiles will get a real bargain. The SES issued a reminder to tourists: After Jasper's heavy rain, crocodiles could be found hiding in drains!
But with all the climate change fuss about rising temperatures and humidity, it struck me that the booming far-north Queensland coastal area and hinterlands are growing rapidly, so if people are moving to warmer places, why the panic about temperatures?
Interstate migration, for example, shows people are leaving Victoria (surprise?) and NSW in droves, and Queensland is picking up most of them, with WA taking a few.
If we are supposed to be afraid of rising temperatures, why aren't people flocking to Tasmania? But they're not - barely a trickle.
The latest ABS Census figures (2021) for the Cairns statistical area shows a population of 253,748. The statistical area includes Cairns, Port Douglas, the Atherton Tablelands, Innisfail, and as far south as Cardwell. The Cairns City area (171,970 in 2022) is growing much faster than the Australian or Queensland average.
From the same census, the Townsville area has 234,283, and immediately south, Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday has 180,894. That's a total of nearly 670,000 people for that far-north coastal area.
My question is simply this: If Australians are choosing to move to warmer places, why we are willing to bankrupt the country in the name of global warming? And now billionaire Andrew Forrest is trying to convince us that we are going to perish if we don't rein in "toxic humidity". Cairns can be very hot, but it is also humid - very humid at times. So humid that summer rainfall seems to be constant, and everything is damp. Yet people who live there love the place. People who don't live there are migrating in their thousands.
It's more costly to buy a house in Cairns than it is in Wagga. No one talks about the temperature. No one seems to be complaining about the tropical humidity. Cairns enjoys an average of 1992mm over 154 days, with the majority in January and March.
Is "climate change" affecting their weather? Cyclones of a serious type are becoming less frequent. Jasper was quickly downgraded. Yasi in 2011 was the worst, comparable to Cyclone Mahina in 1899 at Princess Charlotte Bay, and two cyclones at Mackay in 1918. There were a total of seven cyclones in Cairns in the last 26 years.
So if you're sitting at home, longing for warmer and more humid weather, the good news is, at this time of year we're past peak air fares - some flights are around the $200 mark. Cairns tourist operators need your money, and - like that returning tourist said - a disaster area is an interesting experience!
