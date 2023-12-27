Smith excited ahead of his first national championships experience

Exciting Riverina cricket talent Shaun Smith is looking forward to competing at his first national championships in Ballarat next week.
Smith has been named in the NSW Country side for the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships that are being held from January 4-11.
The talented keeper and batsman is looking forward to playing at the championships and taking his game to the next level.
"It's a really good experience to get around the high quality coaches there," Smith said.
"It's also a good group of boys which elevates your training standards."
Picking a team for a competition of this magnitude takes a fair bit of time and Smith revealed that Cricket NSW first picked a squad roughly 12 months ago.
"They picked a squad from last year's Bradman Cup team," he said.
"Then we had a few practice matches in Sydney at the end of last season and a few camps in Sydney when they were finalising the squad of 20.
"They then finally picked a squad from the two state challenge games we had."
For the first time in his young career, Smith will get to play against the best underage talent in the country and it was something that the young keeper was looking forward to.
"We had two trial games against (NSW) Metro last week," he said.
"The standard was just way higher than you'd think."
Smith is set for a couple of busy days as he's the only keeper selected in the team while Newcastle's Lachlan Williams will captain the side.
In addition to his keeping duties, Smith also revealed that he will be opening the batting for the NSW Country side.
Albury's Hunter Hall has also been named in the team as has young Northern Jets footballer Harry Roscarel.
NSW Country will open their campaign against Western Australia on January 4 with games to follow against Australian Capital Territory (January 5), Queensland (January 7) and Northern Territory (January 8).
Two rounds of finals will then be played to determine the winner of the championships.
The conclusion of the competition on January 11 should allow Smith to be back in Wagga in time for Kooringal's Twenty20 clash against Wagga City.
It's been a challenging season so far for the Colts who entered the Christmas break with a 4-5 record after struggling with consistency over the opening couple of months.
Smith agreed it's been a tough start, but was hopeful the Colts could mount a comeback in the final seven rounds before finals.
"It's been a pretty slow season for Colts I suppose," he said.
"We just can't seem to string together a good performance yet but hopefully we'll get a few wins after Christmas and get back in the winning group."
