Camping gear Riverina's hottest property in buzzing December break

Camping gear is flying off the shelves in Wagga as the region buzzes with campers bound for a few days of relaxation.
The camping season is in full swing and more popular than ever, with local businesses recording a boom in sales of camping materials.
David Harmer, the owner of Aussie Disposals in Wagga, said demand had increased in comparison to the previous year, with many customers flocking to his shop.
"Swags have been really popular this year, sleeping bags are very popular and also, what we call furniture - your chairs, your tables," Mr Harmer said.
"And just your usuals ... tent, pegs, tent poles, spare parts for tents, lighting."
Mr Harmer believes that the increased demand is driven by a sense of newly-found freedom post COVID-19 and the rising costs of domestic flights across Australia.
"I've just flown home from Brisbane last night ... the flights were quite expensive, internal flights, quite expensive," he said.
He believes that the cost of living crisis hit to travel - whether it be flights or accommodation on the coast - is driving a lot of people to see the Riverina as an affordable option.
"I think now the facilities and the actual resources that we've got...we've got like free camping areas, we've got toilets, so they can be comfortable when they're camping," he said.,
Laura Fraumeni, who has owned Tumbarumba's Cafe Nest for 14 years, has noticed an increasing number of younger families and caravans arriving in the Snowy Valleys.
Ms Fraumeni believes that the reason why so many are drawn to the region is because it has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty and resources.
"Well if you want to escape and get out into nature, there's a lot of free camping around there's National Parks, it's a bit higher in altitude, so it's always going to be a bit cooler in the summer," she said.
"There's lots of waterways...the pine forest so you can camp in the state forest and it's free, which is full of beautiful European pines and forests and then you've got the Australian bushland."
She also highlights the high country with it's altitudes along with the little towns which offer food and coffee creates a different experience.
Ms Fraumeni would talk about how her customers highlight how picturesque the valley and how there is so much to do in a small area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.