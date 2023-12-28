The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Camping gear Riverina's hottest property in buzzing December break

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated December 28 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie Disposals is flat out with camping gear sales, according to owner David Harmer, as campers hit the road for a few days' rest and relaxation. Picture by Abhranil Hazra
Aussie Disposals is flat out with camping gear sales, according to owner David Harmer, as campers hit the road for a few days' rest and relaxation. Picture by Abhranil Hazra

Camping gear is flying off the shelves in Wagga as the region buzzes with campers bound for a few days of relaxation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.