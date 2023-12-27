Your say: There are plenty of casual teachers out here not put to use

The teacher shortage in Griffith, NSW has been well-documented. Particularly the topic there are almost no casual teachers.
However, what is not being reported is that there are casual teachers available, like myself, not being engaged.
Teachers in rural communities are provided incentives to work in remote schools, in most cases $20,000 to $30,000.
I am not being engaged because I too want above award rates for working in remote schools. I matched my wage to my colleagues with incentives factored in. I charge about 30 per cent above the award.
It is worth noting that I hold the same training, often more experience and meet the same mandatory requirements. I also switch into small school principal roles, or any teaching position.
However, because I have varied my rate to above award levels, nearby schools have not contacted me.
For over 12 months I have not heard from any schools. I will also not work for a rate lower than my peers.
I'm publishing this as I believe it is important that parents are aware qualified teachers are available throughout regional Australia, however what is preventing their children from learning when their regular teacher is away is an educational staff management system that doesn't factor in issues of teacher supply and demand.
Nor a system focused on equitable pay rates for the same role.
Until our schools reform their approach to fair rates of pay for casual and temporary teachers, it is ultimately children who will suffer.
I was watching Melbourne's Carols by Candlelight on Christmas Eve and before the third act came on an ugly incident occurred.
I didn't know what the commotion was about until I found out Christmas morning that a Palestine protester went up on the stage and tried to ambush the annual family event.
Who'd ever think something like this would ever happen. It's a good thing the security guards escorted this person off the stage so that the show can go on.
Kudos to David Campbell and Sarah Abo from Channel Nine for keeping the show together and let's hope that an ugly incident like this never happens again.
2023, the hottest year on record, was a year marred globally by war and extreme weather events.
In Australia it was also a year tarnished by disinformation and social division, evidenced most clearly throughout the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum campaign and outcome.
Deep down, however, most of us do want peace, a stable climate, and to close the gap of Indigenous disadvantage. So how do we move forward in 2024?
Instead of feeling disempowered, we chose love and connection. We listen. We learn from each other. We find common ground. And we work together to create the society and environment we want to live in.
In 2024 we encourage governments to work for people and planet instead of big corporations, we support truth, and as much as possible we bring optimism to every interaction.
One community garden, shared meal, or donation to charity at a time, each of us can contribute to a positive future.
