New Year's resolutions and how to stick to them - or not - in the influencer age

Emily Buggy doesn't make New Year's resolutions.
"Maybe I'll set a goal, but I don't really think about it," she said
"I've achieved most of my goals already. I own my house, I have a good career, and I have two beautiful children."
But not everyone shares the Wagga woman's satisfaction with life. For many people, the New Year is an important time to think about what needs to change over the next 12 months.
Although the tradition of promising to make a change at the start of a new calendar year goes back at least 4000 years to ancient Babylon, it's been turbocharged in the age of the influencer.
People active online are subject to constant pressure to eat better, exercise more, work harder, spend time with family, travel widely, learn deeply, read regularly, cook fresh, shop ethical and thousands of other things too exhausting to contemplate.
When peer pressure meets the tradition of renewal and the sloth and gluttony that usually come with Christmas, people can find themselves making decisions for the wrong reasons.
CSU Wagga psychology lecturer Rachel Hogg said people's desire to reinvent themselves in the new year comes from two main places - guilt, and a desire to feel in control.
"There is an illusion of control that comes from making the kind of micro level changes that a lot of the New Year, new me idea is all about," she said.
"It's a really comforting and problematic thing ... so often in life, the things in life we want to reinvent about ourselves are not the solutions."
"Even addictive behaviours - things that appear very individual - are often very contextual and our New Year's resolutions don't often pay much attention to the context. That's why they often fail."
As the pressure on people constantly improve themselves mounts, Dr Hogg said doing nothing has become a subversive act.
When rest is discussed, it is usually couched in terms of what it will allow you to accomplish in the future - not an end in itself.
This need to be constantly busy, and constantly achieving is not something new. Social theorists like Max Weber discussed the way the way Calvinist ideas of deprivation and hard work have infiltrated secular life in the early 20th century.
Dr Hogg said people have come to believe not being productive is immoral, and rest even more so.
"Even as a kid, your parents will say to you 'you need to rest so you can have a good day tomorrow," she said.
"Being able to sit with the mundanity of things is a skill set not a lot of people appreciate ... we don't exercise that muscle a lot.
"Hedonism is a subversive act. Rest is a subversive act, in a very capitalist product based society where we as individuals are conceptualised as products - objects to produce and be produced."
While people prepare to reinvent themselves in the new year, Dr Hogg said there are things they can do to make helpful resolutions in the New Year.
People should not commit to changing things they don't have absolute control over. This encompasses the majority of things in anyone's life, which are influenced by biology and environment.
The role other people play in your life should be acknowledged for better or worse.
Dr Hogg said for people who are already happy with their lives like Ms Buggy, there's really no need to make a resolution at all.
She said if people learnt to enjoy the people and things already in their life more, people would feel less pressure to turn their life around every year.
"Just ask yourself 'am I doing this now, because it's a good time for me?'," she said.
"If you've got a lot going on, now's probably not the time to be thinking about who it is you want to be in the next 12 months.
"Having no goals doesn't make you weaker. It doesn't make you less of a productive citizen who deserves good things.
"The process of thinking about what you want for the people around you can really shift the lens."
