'You always dream about it': Pilon joins exclusive club after sensational round

A little bit of history was created on Boxing Day at the Wagga Country Club as Charlie Pilon shot an incredible round of 59.
The feat is rarely seen even on a professional level however all the stars aligned for Pilon to finish the round 13 under par.
Consisting of two eagles, 10 birdies and even one bogey, Pilon said it was a surreal experience to shoot the unbelievable round.
"They don't come round often even at a higher level of golf," Pilon said.
"You always dream about it but you don't think it'll ever happen.
"So when you get into the position to have a chance at it I was getting bit nervy coming down to the last couple of holes.
"I was playing well, but I'd just been doing what I had been the last couple months or so and for whatever reason on the back nine the putter was red hot and it sort of took flight honestly.
"It was a surreal experience to be honest with you, going down to the last few holes I knew I had a chance and that's when the nerves kicked in a bit and it was pretty exciting.
"When I made the last putt the whole group were shouting, cheering and carrying on in front of everyone."
Although being on track for a 59 for the majority of the round, Pilon admitted it wasn't until the last couple of holes that he realised he had a chance of making history.
"I knew when I was on 15 or 16 I kind of had a chance," he said.
"I'd shot 10 unders and nine unders out there previously and I was just expecting one of those awesome low rounds.
"But when I birdied 16 then I knew that I had a chance if I went birdie, birdie to finish for the 59.
"That's when it really hit me when I made the putt on 16 and not going to lie I was a bit nervy on the 17 tee.
"I didn't hit my best shot but I got away with it as it just stayed on the left side of the road for me."
Often it takes a perfect round to shoot 59 however that was not the case for Pilon who astonishingly had a blemish on the scorecard after recording a bogey on the 10th.
"I had a great first nine and I was six under," he said.
"I wasn't thinking about 59 or anything at the point when I got on 10, it's a tough hole and I just didn't quite hit the best tee shot and put it in the right bunker.
"I did hit a decent shot out of the bunker and I hit a pretty good putt, but it was one of those days when my putting was so good that I just knew off the face if it was going in or not.
"But I was talking to my playing partners about it and if that didn't happen then maybe I might not have gone on the run I did.
"It might've been the catalyst that allowed those things to happen but it was a bit of an unfortunate bogey.
"I was going up to 18 and I was saying to my playing partners that I'm now kicking myself now about 10, but if I didn't do that it might not have happened anyway.
"It's pretty funny to have a blemish on the scoreboard after a round like that."
Pilon admitted the performance absolutely came as a shock to him as he revealed that he recently decided to take a step back from the sport to focus on his career.
"This has kind of come out of the blue as I recently sort of hung up the sticks actually," he said.
"I got a full-time job a bit over a month ago and I've sort of hung up the sticks.
"I'll still play but not as regularly or as often as I have been.
"I've still been playing good but it's definitely out of the blue, I was not expecting anything like this pretty soon after announcing my retirement in a way.
"I've been hitting it good but it's one of those things even like at a higher level you still don't really expect it to happen until it does.
"It was an awesome experience."
