The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Eye-gouger left man partially blind in 'sustained and violent' fight

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Beaver, 42, has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment in the Wagga District Court after he left a man without sight in one eye during a "violent" fight in 2022. File picture
Trent Beaver, 42, has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment in the Wagga District Court after he left a man without sight in one eye during a "violent" fight in 2022. File picture

A Wagga man will spend years behind bars after a fight left his victim without sight in one eye.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.