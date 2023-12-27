The Daily Advertiser
On drugs, drunk, driving too fast: Riverina cops bust hundreds in four days

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 27 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:25pm
A man has lost 16 demerit points after police caught him driving well above the speed limit through the Riverina over the Christmas period. Picture courtesy NSW Police
A staggering 50 drivers have allegedly returned positive drug tests on Riverina roads in just four days, while almost 20 face drink-driving charges and hundreds more have been caught speeding.

