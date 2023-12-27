ON THE PACE: Hallcroft brings up milestone win just before the season is out

Shane Hallcroft brought up his 400th driving win at Leeton on Boxing Day.
The Rock trainer-driver has been eyeing off the mark as his goal for the season.
He was pleased to just get there before the new year.
"It's something at the start of the year that I wanted to try to do," Hallcroft said.
"I wanted to get to 400 by the end of the season, we left it a bit late but we got there."
Hallcroft was able to take The Clock Winder to an all-the-way victory for his milestone moment.
It was Hallcroft's 11th winner of the season.
He thought being able to do it on the nine-year-old, who scored his 13th career win after doing all his racing for the 44-year-old, was fitting of the milestone.
"I've been chipping away for a little bit and thought I might have got it on Seventy Four Gee at Wagga a couple of weeks ago but it didn't go to plan but it was pretty good to win it on the grey horse (The Clock Winder)," Hallcroft said.
"He's probably the most winningest horse I've had from day dot."
Hallcroft almost made it 401 wins with Smash It finishing a narrow second later on the night.
Both have now qualified for the Golden Apple Super Store final at Leeton on New Year's Day.
Hallcroft believes both have been beneficiaries of the changes to the handicapping system.
"With the ratings series how it is you can go up and down the ladder," he said.
"Those two horses who qualified last night both won a heat last year so it's a race every year we try to have something for but we just haven't been able to win a final."
Hallcroft, who first started driving in the 1997/98 season, is now setting his sights on reaching 500 with plenty of young stock he and wife Bec have bred starting to come through the ranks.
****
DAVID Kennedy will win the 2023 Southwest and Riverina trainer's premiership.
After winning the last three title races, the Euroley horseman holds a three-win lead heading into the final meeting of the season on Sunday.
Ellen Jones had cut the margin to two before Kennedy scored a double at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
He was successful with both Joycies Lad and My Ultimate Harry.
Jones got one back when Mr Bondi won the MIA Breeders Plate at Leeton on Tuesday.
However Kennedy has an unassailable lead with three runners at Albury on New Year's Eve while Jones only has one.
Blake Jones has a four-win lead over Jackson Painting in the driver's premiership.
****
YOUNG trainer Nick Hargreaves continues to have success with Titiwha.
The three-year-old made it two wins in his last three starts by taking out the Rowleyalla Sprint at Bathurst on Tuesday night.
He's now won five races this season.
Leeton owner Michael Boots just missed out on a feature double on Boxing Day with Taipo finishing second in the Shirley Turnbull Memorial with Cya Art winning the Bathurst feature for former Young trainer Jason Grimson.
****
CAMERON Hart certainly had a happy homecoming to Riverina Paceway.
Hart drove three winners on Friday for three different trainers.
After first winning for cousin Chris Judd with Gracie Taltoa, he then won for his uncle Trevor White aboard Imperious.
He was also successful with Light Up Lily for Grant Forrest to bring up his 1000th Australian win.
The 24-year-old will win a third straight NSW drivers' premiership. With 214 wins to his credit, Hart is 54 wins clear of Will Rixon.
****
WAGGA president Barry McColl was part of a breakthrough win by Ideal Timing at Dubbo on Tuesday night.
Coming off two seconds, the two-year-old broke through for a timely victory just before the end of the season.
McColl is one of a number of part owners in the son of American Ideal who clocked a winning mile rate of 2:00.2.
****
ALBURY will hold their bumper New Year's Eve meeting on Sunday.
A seven-race field has been assembled with their traditional fireworks to follow the meeting.
The first race is at 7.34pm.
Leeton then kick starts the new racing season with their traditional New Year's Day meeting with the Leeton Pacers Cup the feature.
Monday's meeting will also feature two lucrative finals from their heats on Boxing Day as well as the Ladies Invitational Race.
All four races are worth $14,994.
Temora also springs into action to continue a busy period with a meeting on Tuesday.
