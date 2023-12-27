The Daily Advertiser
ON THE PACE: Hallcroft brings up milestone win just before the season is out

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated December 27 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
Shane Hallcroft scored his 400th driving win with The Clock Winder, pictured, at Leeton on Tuesday night.
Shane Hallcroft brought up his 400th driving win at Leeton on Boxing Day.

