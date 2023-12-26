The Daily Advertiser
Fuji Hero claims maiden for Weir on Boxing Day in Tumut

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 26 2023 - 5:30pm
Fuji Hero, ridden by John Kissick, took out the Maiden Plate over 1000m for Tumut trainer Kerry Weir. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Fuji Hero has broken through for his maiden win for Tumut trainer Kerry Weir in just his second start.

