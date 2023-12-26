Fuji Hero claims maiden for Weir on Boxing Day in Tumut

Fuji Hero has broken through for his maiden win for Tumut trainer Kerry Weir in just his second start.
The five-year-old gelding ridden by John Kissick did it the hard way edging out the Marcus O'Connor-trained Mr Time and John & Chris Ledger-trained Schiller Salute in a near photo finish in the Maiden Plate over 1000m.
Weir was thrilled with the victory and noted that the five-year-old was coming off a seven-week freshen up after running second on Derby Day in Tumut in early November.
"He run second here first up in his first race start and then we gave him a bit of a freshen up to focus on this race," Weir said.
"The owner is a lovely old man and he said I'd like to win on Boxing Day so I said righto we'll look at that.
"We done our job."
The five-year-old was a equal favourite at $4 alongside Mr Time and the Ben Brisbourne-trained Chihuahua and Weir credited the ride from Kissick to get him across the line first.
"Johnny said that if he had to go round any horses he wouldn't have got there," he said.
"He cut the corner and just got there on the line, it was a beautiful ride."
Tumut received a bit of rain prior to the meet on Boxing Day and Weir believed the small amount of added moisture potentially played a part in Fuji Hero's victory.
"It's not that soft but just a little bit of an edge probably helped a little bit," he said.
"I think we had 20mm and it's probably just a good amount, the track is probably really good for here."
It potentially could be a short break for the five-year-old, with Weir hoping to send him around on New Years Day in Gundagai.
"If he pulls up alright he'll go over to Gundagai on New Years Day because the owner is from Gundagai," he said.
"We'll just see how he pulls up when we get home."
