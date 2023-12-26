Carr remembered for passion for rugby league administration

Raymond 'Dossie' Carr has been remembered for his fierce love of rugby league.
The veteran administrator died last week after decades of service to the game.
His significant contributions to the Tumut Rugby League Football Club, the Tumut Old Boys and Group Nine Rugby League were reflected in Carr being a life member of each organisation.
Former Group Nine president John Morton knows Carr leaves a big hole in rugby league in the region.
"It's a massive loss," Morton said.
"He is a true legend.
"Nobody loved it more than Doss and what he put into footy was unbelievable really.
"It's a massive loss to football, Group Nine and Tumut. They will really miss him up there."
Carr was also recognised for his long-term community volunteer work by being named the Snowy Valleys Citizen of the Year in 2022.
His death comes just months after witnessing about Tumut premiership.
"He just loved rugby league and he was a good man too," Morton said.
"He did a lot for the community and will be sadly missed."
The health and future of rugby league was one of his real focus areas, dedicating his time to making sure the game continued to head in the right direction.
He was also instrumental in having the Hogs For The Homeless, which featured the likes of Steve 'Blocker' Roach and Brad Fittler, including Tumut on their destination list.
While Carr had deep concerns over the future of the game, he also relished celebrating past achievements.
He was always the go-to person for anyone looking to find a piece of history.
Long-time friend Peter Hlywa recalled his involvement in football reunions as well as raising funds for the community.
"He loved the past players and always wanted to bring players back to the community they represented," Hlywa said.
"His community work was outstanding as well as his interest in developing rugby league in the region.
"He was a good communicator and whenever somebody wanted to know anything about rugby league in Tumut it was Dossie who everyone wanted to contact and it was the same with NSW Rugby League."
Carr's passion for and dedication to rugby league is one of the things Hlywa will remember the most.
"His love was football and he was very committed and a very strong servant," he said.
"He loved his administration roles in rugby league, wanted change for the country so much and has influenced a lot of people in a lot of ways."
Game days at Twickenham won't be the same without Carr on the microphone, giving the first graders their five minute, before he settled in to watch what he often called the greatest game of all.
And there will be no final wrap up of the day's proceedings from him, which often had rugby league the real winner of the day.
Carr's funeral will be at the All Saints Church of England at 11am on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.