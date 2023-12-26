The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Carr remembered for passion for rugby league administration

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 26 2023 - 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond 'Dossie' Carr has been remembered for his passionate contribution to rugby league.
Raymond 'Dossie' Carr has been remembered for his passionate contribution to rugby league.

Raymond 'Dossie' Carr has been remembered for his fierce love of rugby league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.