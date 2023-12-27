The Daily Advertiser
What Boxing Day sales? Wagga retailers take the break

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 27 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:23pm
Dale Allison reckons it's fair enough people don't want to work over Christmas and Boxing day. Picture by Dan Holmes
While big chain stores like JB Hi-Fi were packed with customers on Boxing Day, Wagga's local retailers decided to give the biggest sales event of the year a miss.

