What Boxing Day sales? Wagga retailers take the break

While big chain stores like JB Hi-Fi were packed with customers on Boxing Day, Wagga's local retailers decided to give the biggest sales event of the year a miss.
The majority of locally-owned businesses stayed shut on Tuesday, taking a well-earned break instead of participating in what is increasingly been seen as another unnecessary sale.
As Australia's retail environment has increasingly moved online, businesses have adopted American sale events like Black Friday, and Thanksgiving in the lead-up to Christmas.
This squeezes small businesses that are unable to compete with their national and multinational competitors.
Wagga music shop owner Dale Allison doesn't do Boxing Day sales. He said the selling points of shopping local don't align with what people are looking for in a sale.
Plus, he wanted the day off to play golf.
"A lot of my staff want Christmas and Boxing Day off, and I reckon that's fair enough. I do too, so we don't open. I say more power to that," he said.
"We don't enter into that competitive stuff with the big shops. I don't know why people don't realise - if they know the Boxing Day sale is coming up, why would they buy something before Christmas?"
Record store owner Don Tuckwell also didn't open on Boxing Day. Although he is competitive with larger retailers on price, he still isn't interested in running end of year sales.
Something often lost in the flurry of online bargain hunting is consumer protection.
It is not always easy to see how Australian consumer law protects people against scams, or lemons purchased overseas.
In the case of defective products, warranties for international purchases are not enforceable in Australia.
Mr Tuckwell said unlike some of his bigger competitors, he's always available for a chat, or a bit of education.
"I don't worry about discounts ... but looking at prices, they're often eight to 10 dollars more expensive than I sell them for, and I can make a reasonable margin," he said.
"I think the main thing is being pretty switched on with your customers.
"When my brother and I got our first record player, they never told us about the stylus ... It's 70 years later and that's still happening. Consequently, I'm doing a good trade in styluses."
For consumers, the story is different.
In an age of high inflation, many relish getting their Christmas shopping done early, and picking up bargains in the process.
Boxing Day sales still hold a strong pull for some consumers who enjoy the rush of event shopping, or have specific purchases in mind.
Luke Piotrowicz was out shopping with wife Mina and son Austin for a bevy of products they'd had their eye on for some time.
"Looking for a lounge, phone, linen and Xbox games, and a record," he said.
"We keep an eye on prices leading up to this. We've seen some prices on things like the lounge we want to get that are cheaper than we've seen any other time.
"We were really excited, jumping in the car going 'yay, shopping time'."
But this is not always the case. As the number of sales events have increased, shoppers are grabbing sale items earlier in the year.
From a financial perspective, this makes little sense to most businesses. Selling products at 50 per cent off suggests either the business taking a loss, or day to day margins many consumers would find outrageous.
To run discounts like this for a week would be death for some small businesses. To run them for three months would be impossible to all but the largest scale businesses in the country.
While some of these sales may be what economists call "loss leaders", it gives businesses an excuse to be in near constant contact with their customers during the busiest sale period of the year.
Mr Allison said he thought small businesses should avoid the race to the bottom, and focus on what they're already doing better than their larger competitors.
"If you look at one ad that sells face cream, 50 different brands bombard you ... I hold it against them because it annoys the hell out of me. I'll never buy anything from them," he said.
"Coles and Woolies will take out a full page ad because they've got 10 cents off a head of lettuce and think it's Christmas. The rest of the year, they're gouging you.
"We get people here because they can come down, touch the keyboard or guitar they want ... we're more customer-focused. We're just here to do what we need to for the customer."
