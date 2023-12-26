The Daily Advertiser
Massive hail damages cars, roofs in white Riverina Christmas Day

December 26 2023
Kylie Mason captured hail blanketing the ground in Grenfell. Picture supplied
Gundagai and Grenfell have been slammed with 5cm hailstones, giving residents the white Christmas they never wanted.

