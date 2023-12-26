Massive hail damages cars, roofs in white Riverina Christmas Day

Gundagai and Grenfell have been slammed with 5cm hailstones, giving residents the white Christmas they never wanted.
SES volunteers responded to over 57 callouts over the day, 41 responding to broken skylights, windows, and cars in Grenfell.
Volunteers in Gundagai responded to a smaller number of callouts, but local commander Ross Tout said it was enough to keep them busy on Christmas day.
"It was mainly hail going through skylights. We did three skylights at one house, and one in another," he said.
"A lot of people have damaged cars. I'm sympathetic, but I can't do much about smashed cars.
"I copped one to the head ... pretty nasty little hail shower, I can tell you."
Parts of the Riverina remain on alert for flooding, including the Tumut River, and Upper Murray.
SES spokesperson Dani Bourke said people should continue to monitor conditions and take precautions.
"Be sure to check live traffic on your local council website for the road conditions, considering the wild weather we've had," she said.
"Take care while driving, and if you need any assistance call us on 132 500.
"We're actively monitoring conditions for flood."
A flood warning update is expected around lunch time.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe storm warning for an area covering most of the Riverina on Christmas Day, after severe weather on Christmas Eve damage in communities along the Murray.
Lightning strikes and damaged equipment have affected small numbers of Essential Energy customers around The Rock, Corowa, Jerilderie and Hay.
Their website has been showing a power outage affecting more than 4,498 customers in Moama since Christmas Eve.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said there is no current power outage in Moama, and they are actively trying to fix the reporting error.
"Customers in Moama experienced a short 12 second unplanned power outage at 6.02am Monday morning," she said.
"Network protection equipment activated as a fault was detected on the network. The unplanned power outage was caused by storms in the area.
"Essential Energy reminds customers to call Essential Energy on 13 20 80 for information or updates about unscheduled power outages."
While the region is off alert, possible storms are forecast for Boxing Day and Wednesday across the region.
Ms Bourke said SES remain ready to respond to any incidents.
"We're actively out there ... we've had two teams come down from Forbes to help [with Grenfell]," she said.
"We've still got flood rescue teams ready to go.
"All of our volunteers on call, as they usually are."
