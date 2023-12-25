Country race meetings to attend over the holiday period

For many people, it's the time of year to take a couple weeks off and relax.
Not the racing industry, though.
There's a stack of race meetings over the Christmas and New Year's Day period right throughout the state.
While some people may have already pulled up stumps for the working year, Friday, December 22 was the signoff for plenty of others.
And if you are in the right part of the state, you may be saying sayonara to work for 2023 with a day at the races.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club in Wagga Wagga, and the Lismore Turf Club both hosted meetings on December 22.
Lismore Turf Club operations manager Daniel Kedraika said it was the club's second biggest day of the year.
"It's perfect for that knockoff time of year," Mr Kedraika said of the meeting.
"This year we're right on Christmas' doorstep, which poses a different scenario in that most people might have knocked off by that point and there might be a lot of visiting families.
"This year we've partnered with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. We're going to be donating 100 per cent of the gate profits to them."
The racing ramps up and peaks, meetings-wise, over the holiday period on Boxing Day.
There will be nine meetings throughout NSW, seven of those at country race tracks, on December 26.
Ballina, Inverell, Queanbeyan, Quirindi, Tumut, Wauchope, Wellington, Newcastle and Randwick will all host meetings.
Racing NSW Country senior executive Michael Buckley said Boxing Day race meetings were well attended right around the state.
"Boxing Day is naturally one of the big community days for racing in NSW, particularly country racing," he said.
"They're days we see above regular patronage from people wanting to get trackside.
"There's always plenty to see for a sporing purist. You can be at the races but you can be watching the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, you can be watching the Boxing Day Test - it is a good day to get everyone together."
Mr Buckley said there was a number of factors that make a date enticing for a race club.
If the day coincides with a feature meeting - like a Doncaster Mile or an Everest or a Melbourne Cup - in Sydney or Melbourne, that is a big tick.
Add in nice weather or a public holiday and then you've hit the trifecta.
"Whether it be in the autumn or in the spring, where they're now getting around the Golden Eagle or The Everest race day, clubs are wanting to try and have a race meeting as well so they can engage the crowd," Buckley said.
"And naturally when the weather's better as well, it's more conducive to getting better crowd numbers.
"We see the Easter period, Christmas-New Year period and then any sort of pubic holiday throughout the year as days where there's always interest and demand from country clubs to host a race meeting."
Lismore Turf Club: Christmas Cup
Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga: Ted Ryder Cup
Dubbo Turf Club: Christmas Race Day
Wyong Race Club: Wyong Race Day
Royal Randwick: Royal Randwick Race Day
Tamworth Jockey Club: Christmas Races
Manning Valley Race Club, Taree: Christmas Eve Meeting
Ballina Jockey Club: Boxing Day Races
Inverell Jockey Club: Boxing Day Races
Queanbeyan Racing Club: Boxing Day Races
Quirindi Jockey Club: Boxing Day Races
Tumut Turf Club: Boxing Day Races
Wauchope Jockey Club: Woop Woop Cup
Wellington Race Club: Boxing Day Races
Newcastle Jockey Club: Boxing Day Races
Royal Randwick: Boxing Day Races
Tweed River Jockey Club, Murwillumbah: Tweed Coast Classic Raceday
Sapphire Coast Turf Club, Bega Valley: Tathra Cup
Nambucca River Jockey Club, Bowraville: Phillip Hughes Memorial race day
Racing Orange: New Year Celebration
Gosford Race Club: Belle Of The Turf Race Day
Canberra Racing Club: Clan O'Sullivan Race Day
Coffs Harbour Racing Club: Summer Cup Race Day
Corowa Race Club: Holiday Celebrations Meet
Gilgandra Jockey Club: New Year's Racing Carnival
Kembla Grange: Kembla Grange Race Day
Royal Randwick: Royal Randwick Race Day
Shoalhaven City Turf Club, Nowra: New Year's Eve Race Day
Gosford Race Club: New Year's Eve Race Day
Gundagai-Adelong Racing Club: New Year's Day Races
Inverell Jockey Club: New Year's Day Races
Canterbury Park: Kia New Year's Day
Manning Valley Race Club, Taree: Harrington Cup Day
Kembla Grange: Kembla Grange Race Day
Muswellbrook Race Club: TAB Race Day
Ballina Jockey Club: TAB Race Day
Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Wagga Wagga: TAB Race Day
Canterbury Park: Kia Friday Night Racing
Queanbeyan Racing Club: TAB Race Day
Wyong Race Club: Wyong Race Day
Royal Randwick: Royal Randwick Race Day
Gilgandra Jockey Club: Gilgandra Cup
Lismore Turf Club: Summer Sunday Racing
