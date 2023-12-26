Wagga police's special Christmas delivery to city's emergency department

Riverina Police District made a special delivery to Wagga Base Hospital's emergency department on Christmas Eve.
Hundreds of toys and books have been handed over to the ED, donated by staff at the city's police station, community members, businesses, schools and aged care facilities.
Acting nurse unit manager Annie Pilon and emergency staff were on hand to accept the donations.
"ED is not where you expect to be on Christmas Day, but these thoughtful gifts will help to make the experience a bit more positive for our patients," she said.
"You can tell that everyone who donated put so much thought into their choices and the variety of gifts we have received will enable us to choose something special to suit every child.
"We thank everyone who donated, and Inspector Jill Gibson and her team for coordinating the Toy Drive."
The ED staff selected gifts for their own patients, and received a basket of goodies to share.
Registered Nurse Paramijit Kaur was delighted to be able to select the first gift, a cuddly soft toy for her patient, 16 month old Isabella Furner.
Inspector Jill Gibson from Riverina Police District said the toy drive will be back again next year.
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Barry Roberts said they received more than 1000 donations.
"It's fantastic to see the spirit the community has particularly in relation to the kids at Christmas," he said.
"And, it's fantastic to be able to see a child smile this time of year."
