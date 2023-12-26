The Daily Advertiser
Wagga police's special Christmas delivery to city's emergency department

By Dan Holmes
December 26 2023 - 5:00pm
Officers from Riverina Police District delivering gifts to Wagga Base Hospital on Christmas Eve. Picture supplied
Riverina Police District made a special delivery to Wagga Base Hospital's emergency department on Christmas Eve.

