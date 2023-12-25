The Wagga kitchen serving up Christmas spirit with side of community

Christmas is a beautiful time to spend with family and loved ones.
But not everyone is so lucky. People estranged from their families, on the road, or on the street, Christmas can be a challenging time to find food and company.
For people who would otherwise spend Christmas alone, Wagga Baptist Church is a refuge.
This is a place people experiencing homelessness, recently out of jail, or recovering from one of life's many ills can rub elbows and laugh with grey nomads in the spirit of the season.
Alice Smith and husband Howard found themselves at the community kitchen Christmas lunch almost by chance.
The couple are visiting family in the area, who volunteered to assist and came along.
Ms Smith said the energy was better than what they were used to at family Christmases.
"We're having a great time ... there's lovely people at this table," she said.
"Usually, [we'd be] just hanging out with friends and eating.
"This is much nicer because there's more people."
Community Kitchen was started in 2017 by Lynne Graham, well known for her work with Carevan.
Although this is their first Christmas lunch, they make a weekly meal for under
The community kitchen is run by an enthusiastic group of volunteers from the church, and The Lodge, assisted by the wider church community at Christmas time.
For volunteer Ali Owers, it's about more than food.
She said it was about making sure people's need for company and community are met too.
"A lot of people don't have those basic connections we take for granted. The beauty of this community kitchen is getting together every week to share a meal, catch up on what's happening in life," she said.
"People knowing they're thought about during the week. That they're cared about.
"Everybody who's come to volunteer has come along to volunteer joyfully, willingly, lovingly. There's no hesitation. You can see how happy they are to be here."
Melissa Flugge is on her way from Perth to Tamworth, making an extended stop in Wagga.
Between getting to know the rest of her table, she said the volunteers had created an amazing meal.
"It's exotic ... So many salads, colours and flavours," he said.
"We're just travelling - our kids are grown up."
