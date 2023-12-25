What's on around Wagga between Christmas, New Year's Eve

A tiny Riverina village is keeping the traditional spirit B&S alive as the last location in the region to successfully secure insurance without a name and regulation change. This year will be the third time the Wombat New Year's Eve B&S Ball will be held. Ball committee chairman Shane Gibson said eventgoers could expect all the traditional B&S activities, from white wet t-shirt time to the food dye. Inclusive tickets $180 through Stickytickets.