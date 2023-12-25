What's on around Wagga between Christmas, New Year's Eve

Head to Tumut for a ripper of a day at the picturesque riverside racetrack and continue the Christmas cheer with the annual Boxing Day races. There's a five-race program, three bars, plenty of food and drink and entertainment from Andrew Wortes. Gates open at noon and tickets are $20, or free for under 16s - who must be accompanied by an adult.
Party through Boxing Day at the Palm and Pawn festival-like action as 2422 presents Melbourne's 6 Sense and a huge support line-up including Aviya, Lachie Pleming, Myndgame, Red, Richie, Riley Green and Snoyli. Gig starts at 1pm. Tickets from $22.50 through Eventbrite.
Get an early start on New Year's with a Hawaiian luau at the Wagga Greyhound Club. Wear your best Hawaiian outfit and head along for a family-friendly night at the dogs with market stalls, face-painting,tropical drinks, entertainment and live music by Cath Wall. Gates open at 6.30pm.
Break out the boots, it's rodeo time at Albury. The annual pro rodeo at Albury Showgrounds opens at 3pm, with $25,000 in prize money and some of the best stock in the country drawing the talent from far and wide. Features an open bull ride, saddle bronc riding and bareback, barrel racing and more. Adult tickets from $37.50 through Ticketebo.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. In December and January, the group meets at Wagga Beach for the Water View run at 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Burn some energy out of the kids at the Oasis, where inflatable days are back over the summer school holidays. Tackle the giant blow-up obstacle course all day for the cost of entry to the centre.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Inflatable days are back at Oasis over the summer school holidays. Tackle the giant blow-up obstacle course all day for the cost of entry to the centre.
The year is almost over and all are invited to Wagga's official New Year's Eve celebrations on the shores of Lake Albert. The family-friendly event begins at 6.30pm and will be wrapped up well before midnight, with a spectacular on-water fireworks display scheduled for 9.30pm.
Coolamon's New Year's Eve street party has everything - music, food vendors, kids activities and entertainment, all in the main drag. Who's The Boss Party Band are bringing the live music and will keep the mood festive from 6pm through to 10pm.
A tiny Riverina village is keeping the traditional spirit B&S alive as the last location in the region to successfully secure insurance without a name and regulation change. This year will be the third time the Wombat New Year's Eve B&S Ball will be held. Ball committee chairman Shane Gibson said eventgoers could expect all the traditional B&S activities, from white wet t-shirt time to the food dye. Inclusive tickets $180 through Stickytickets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.