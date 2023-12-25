The Daily Advertiser
Your say: Wagga Base Hospital midwives, you're wonderful

By Letters
December 26 2023 - 4:30am
Thank you to the Wagga Base Hospital for the professional care given to my daughter Camilla during and after the birth of her first born daughter on December 15.

