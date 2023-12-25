Your say: Wagga Base Hospital midwives, you're wonderful

Thank you to the Wagga Base Hospital for the professional care given to my daughter Camilla during and after the birth of her first born daughter on December 15.
The midwives were exceptional!
Your correspondent Simon Paton, joins other recent climate change commentators adding to the amount of misinformation recently flooding in to the pages of the DA. As with the comments of Keith Wheeler, Geoff Field and Norman Alexander, Simon ascribes to facts which do not stand up to scrutiny.
Simon challenges the climate change premise, by informing us that the proportion of CO2 in Earth's atmosphere is currently 0.04 per cent, which is correct,
He does not advise the uninitiated that this 0.04 per cent is also equal to 421 parts per million (ppm) and that is a 50per cent increase in C02 since the Industrial Revolution up from a stable 280 ppm during the 10,000 years prior to the Industrial Revolution.
Simon creates some confusion also saying that of this 0.04 per cent a mere 3 per cent is due to human induced levels of CO2. That figure beggars disbelief. He does not state the page or paragraph number of this IPCC 2021 report where this 3 per cent figure is quoted. It is well founded that almost 100 per cent of all global warming is human induced.
The solar flare argument he puts forward is as old as the climate change debate itself.
If one simply inserts "do solar flares cause climate change" in the google search engine a very blunt answer "No" with further explanatory comments will appear.
Mr Paton might be interested to know that "For more than 40 years satellites have observed the sun's energy output, which has gone up and down by less than 0.1 per cent during that period. Since 1750 the warming driven by greenhouse gases coming from human burning of fossil fuels is over 270 times greater than the slight extra warming coming from the Sun itself over that same time interval" (Source: NASA).
He also says that solar fares have the potential to cause noticeable temperature changes on earth. This statement is not accurate. Solar flares or storms do not cause heat waves. A solar flare or storm is a burst of electrically charged particles hurled through space towards earth which are absorbed by earths magnetic field and upper atmosphere, the thermosphere and the heat re- radiated back into space. A small miniscule fraction of heat reaches the lower atmosphere.
As for his claim that Australia produces 0.0000156 per cent of the world's total CO2 output one wonders how he came up with this figure. He does not quote a source.
My sources indicate that the actual figures are quite significantly higher.
Since the year 2000 and up to 2023 Australia's contribution has been constantly above 1 per cent. Peaks of 1.39 per cent (2001) 1.29 per cent (2009) In 2020 it was 1.13 per cent in 2022 it was 1.06 per cent and this year it is still above 1 per cent.
Time for some valid arguments
