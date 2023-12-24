Tasty Christmas favourite triggers Wagga supermarket evacuation

A beloved Christmas staple was the culprit behind a Wagga supermarket's evacuation on Christmas Eve.
Shoppers caught up in their last-minute grocery shop run were forced to abandon their trolleys in the aisles when the fire alarm at the Kooringal Mall interrupted the afternoon.
Customers and staff streamed out the doors of Woolworths after the fire alarm sounded around 2pm on Sunday.
Firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue's Turvey Park station raced over Willans Hill in response, making their way into the building to assess the situation.
"They [Woolworths staff] opened the chickens oven and the steam set the alarm off," FRNSW duty commander Daryl Manson confirmed.
The tasty perennial favourite has been in hot demand over the Christmas period, with reports of limited supplies in Wagga.
While the Woolworths disruption resulted in some people opting to try their luck at other supermarkets, customers and shop staff milled in the mall's shade for a short time before firefighters gave the all clear around 2.10pm.
