Durnan excited ahead of her first Boxing Day meet in Tumut

Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan is looking forward to riding at her first Boxing Day meet in Tumut on Tuesday.
It's been a stellar start to Durnan's riding career and she said that she was looking forward to riding on Boxing Day at Tumut for the first time.
"Yeah I am pretty excited," Durnan said.
Although excited to be riding in Tumut on Tuesday, Durhan explained that she would need to be a little cautious about how she celebrates Christmas the day prior.
"I just will not be eating as much at all," she said.
"Probably I'll just be very quiet over Christmas."
Durnan has four good rides lined up for Tuesday onboard horses for Wangaratta pair John and Chris Ledger, Wagga trainer Graham Byatt and Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale.
First up she'll be onboard six-year-old mare Tee Cee Tracey out of the Ledger stable who is resuming after a four-week spell in the maiden plate over 1000m.
Durnan also has the ride on Trade Agreement for the Ledger stable in the maiden plate over 1400m, while she'll be onboard Unspoken Star for Byatt in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1000m and College Dropout for Dale in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1400m.
It's a strong mix of rides and Durnan was predicting that all four should be pretty competitive on the day.
"I like that College Dropout in it's race," she said.
"It's dropping back a grade and it looks like a nice chance, but they all look like they should go alright."
