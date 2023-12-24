Tributes pour in following the passing of respected Tumut and Group Nine figure

Group Nine has lost arguably one of their greatest ever servants following the passing of Raymond 'Dossie' Carr.
A local legend in Tumut, it would be hard to find a figure who has given so much of his time to rugby league as 'Dossie'.
Carr held multiple administrative roles during his long serving tenure with the sport dating back to the early 1970's.
A life member of both Tumut Blues and Group Nine, Carr was also last year announced by the Snowy Mountains Council as the 2022 Citizen of the Year for his long-standing service to the local community.
In addition to his affiliation with rugby league, Carr was also involved in the Tumut Town Band, Tumut Traffic Committee and the Racecourse Trust.
He was also a former secretary and president of the Snowy Mountains Car Club.
A touching tribute to Carr was posted by Tumut on social media on Saturday where people have shared memories and thanked 'Dossie' for his dedication and service to the game he dearly loved.
