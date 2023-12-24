Army sex offender won't face trial amid concerns proceedings could kill him

An 89-year-old sex offender won't stand trial over allegations of buggery and indecent assault from 1976 amid concerns a trial could kill him.
Lawrence Dobs O'Neill, a former army member, was jailed in Queensland for sex offences against a male aged 17 or 18.
The teenager had also been an army member, with offences alleged to have occurred in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Charges of carnal knowledge were found proven in Queensland, and led to a jail term of nine months, and O'Neill was then charged with offences against the same victim in NSW.
The NSW sex offences were said to have taken place in areas including Lavington, Lake Hume and Coonabarabran.
The prosecution argued the Queensland crimes were only a small part of his conduct, with offences committed over several years in NSW.
Some offences were alleged to have occurred in his family home while O'Neill's wife received hospital treatment.
O'Neill had been listed to stand trial in the Albury District Court on October 17 last year, but his defence team made an application to stay the proceedings.
Evidence was given that he was unfit to stand trial given his range of issues including Parkinson's, PTSD, sleep apnoea, an infection, and cognitive decline.
The court heard the trial would be "unfairly and unjustifiably oppressive"
"His prognosis is poor," Judge Sean Grant said.
"He has a very limited life expectancy."
Judge Grant found O'Neill unfit to stand trial in March, and has now found that a special hearing be permanently stayed.
He found the process could lead to O'Neill's death.
"There is a real risk that if the special hearing proceeded there would be a significant deterioration in both the physical and mental health of the applicant," he said.
"I am satisfied that the process would put him at risk of death.
"I am satisfied it would be out of accord with common humanity to allow the special hearing to proceed."
Judge Grant said O'Neill's issues meant he would be a "bystander and not a participant" to the legal process.
O'Neill had served in the army until 1980, and the victim made a complaint to the Defence Force in 2012.
He wasn't charged in NSW until 2020.
The laws O'Neill were charged under were repealed in 1984.
Judge Grant noted potential witnesses had died, records had gone missing or been destroyed, and it would be hard for O'Neill to call any character evidence.
He ordered a permanent stay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.