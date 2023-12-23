Replacement for Wagga Taco Bell development flagged in re-submitted plan

Plans to build a giant burger restaurant chain at a Wagga shopping centre have been given the green light.
The development was originally lodged for a Taco Bell restaurant, but the developers amended this following public exhibition to a Hungry Jacks outlet instead.
Southcity Shopping Centre will soon be home to a new $1.85 million Hungry Jacks, after a development application was approved by the Wagga City Council this week.
Lodged in May 2022 by The Trustee For Hjk Family Trust, the development is set to be built on the corner of Dalman Parkway and Pinaroo Drive, directly adjacent to KFC.
The approval of the city's second Hungry Jacks comes barely two years after the opening of the $1.5 million KFC opposite.
The new restaurant is expected to employ up to 14 people and will feature seating for up to 42 people as well as a drive through service.
The development will also feature a commercial kitchen, preparation areas with a designated cool room, separate freezer room and all access unisex toilets.
A Council report of the development application said access to the development would be from within the shopping centre carpark.
But to alleviate pressure on surrounding businesses and shoppers, the 267-square-metre site will be complimented by an additional 33 parking spaces that will operate as an extension of the existing car park.
The new restaurant is set to open from 10am until 10pm on Mondays - Thursdays and Sunday, with trading hours from 10am until 11pm on Friday and Saturday.
The developers must complete a number of steps, including that they ensure storm water drainage is designed to limit post-development flows from the site to what they are now, before a construction certificate can be awarded.
A completion date for the project is yet to be announced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.