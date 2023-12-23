Two-car crash in Wagga CBD as streets teem with Christmas shoppers

Two cars have collided in downtown Wagga as the streets teem with cars and people in the final days before Christmas.
Ambulance and police rushed to the scene about 9.45am on Saturday morning after a white Nissan sedan collided with a blue Mitsubishi sedan near the corner of Berry and Thomson Streets.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said one male in his 20s was treated at the scene for upper torso pain while one woman was treated for minor injuries to her wrist.
The spokesperson said no hospitalisations were required.
Police believe one of the drivers was holding an international driving permit and did not have much driving experience in Australia and said this caused the incident.
Police said no arrests were made and there will be no investigation into the incident.
Police re-directed traffic along Thomson Street for some time as vehicles were unable to turn south down Berry Street due the crash.
By 10.30am, the two vehicles had been towed off the roadway and traffic flow had returned to normal.
