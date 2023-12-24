Jerrick eyes quick back up after first win in MIA Breeders Plate

Centofellie is chasing a big finish to a stop-start season in the MIA Breeders Plate.
The two-year-old filly is looking to back up a breakthrough win at Riverina Paceway on Friday night with feature success.
After finding the front from barrier five, she was able to bring up her first win at her third attempt.
Yarragundry trainer Norm Jerrick will now push forward to Leeton's Boxing Day feature.
"She's the best two-year-old I've had here for a long time," Jerrick said.
"We'll give her a little bit of an ease up after Boxing night and then go on."
Centofellie ($1.95 fav) held off Hudson River ($7) to win by three metres.
Jerrick was pleased to get a win on the board after the daughter of Vincent's first season has been plagued with problems.
It's why her three starts had been spread out over nine months.
"She's had a lot of issues but I think she's back on track," he said.
"We had a hell of a storm here and she went through a fence and hurt her leg and then another time she kicked up on the jogger and hurt her back leg again.
"That's why there's been big breaks in her racing."
Jerrick believes Mr Bondi is the one to beat coming off an impressive win at Leeton earlier this month.
However after drawing inside Blake and Ellen Jones' leading hope, he expects it will be an advantage.
"A couple colts in it will be too good for her but we will keep them honest," Jerrick said.
"(Mr Bondi) was unbelievable with how good it went but if we could run second I'd be happy."
It's just the second time Jerrick will line up in a MIA Breeders Plate final.
He didn't qualify in his first attempt as a trainer and he had his hopes dashed early in his only driving effort.
"I had a drive years and years ago but got wiped out on the first turn so that was that and I had one other I trained about 30 years ago, I can't even remember its name, but it never made the final," Jerrick said.
Jerrick doesn't head into the $30,000 feature with many expectations.
However after only receiving nine nominations for the straight out final, the experienced trainer believes Leeton needs to reconsider their approach to increase the incentive to target the race.
"I didn't really want to go as it's a hard race for filly, they should change the conditions of it," he said.
"They are struggling to get enough horses for it and then they won't even give fillies a preference in it or at least do what they used to go and give the first filly across the line something.
"There's no incentive to put fillies in it. It's only that this filly goes good as if she was just average she wouldn't be in it.
"I think they are killing their race."
After winning aboard the filly on Friday, James Locke has retained the drive.
It was the reason Locke has elected to head to Leeton rather than Bathurst, who also race on Boxing Day.
