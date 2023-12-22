Working Christmas holiday already a winning one for Judd

Chris Judd made a winning return to the Riverina in what he hopes is a lucrative Christmas period back at home.
Gracie Taltoa was able to add to recent run of good form at Menangle to provide a happy homecoming of her own.
She made it three wins in her last four starts after leading all the way at Riverina Paceway.
The former Junee horseman was pleased to kick start his working holiday with a win.
"It's a good working holiday, with a little break away," Judd said.
"Last year I brought a couple home but couldn't get a winner, I think I had four starters and they all run second."
After being sent to Judd by his uncle Trevor White it took Gracie Taltoa 11 starts to break through for another win.
However Judd feels she's finally adapting to a different style of racing.
"She did a good job with Trev at Junee and got on her mark here a little bit so she sent him up to Sydney and she took a little while to hit her straps," he said.
"She won two in a row in about five days a couple of weeks back but was probably a little disappointing at Menangle on Tuesday.
"They did run good time so I backed her up and she was able to go a good job."
Gracie Taltoa ($2.70) held off $2.30 favourite Skittle Bomb to win by 2.3 metres.
Cameron Hart, who is Judd's cousin, was the winning driver.
The 26-year-old is hoping to continue his good run back home with The Mountain drawn one in his Golden Apple Super Store heat at Leeton on Tuesday.
Another former Riverina pacer, Judd expects he will be suited to a return to under 50 grade.
"Hopefully he can add to the tally," he said.
"He can be a little bit hot and cold but he's sort of a confidence horse and he's been building there at Menangle.
"He's come up with barrier one so we will be trying our best to lead all the way if we can.
"If he can lead I think he will take a bit of catching as every time I've dropped him back at Menangle in the up to 50s he's earned money, he's only dropped back a handful of times for a win and few placings.
"Back to 50 should be able to help him."
Hart made it a double on the night when Imperious was able to hold off a fast-finishing Luvtoo to take out the Centenary Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.