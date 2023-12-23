Police pause to remember officer who served with courage until the end

An Oaklands officer described as "one of the bravest policemen ever" has been remembered 60 years after he was killed on duty.
NSW Police this week paid tribute to Constable Cyril Howe, who was shot on December 19, 1963, on a local road and died the next day at Wagga hospital.
He had located a man wanted over the theft of a cheque book in a stolen car with young children aboard.
After a pursuit, the man shot and seriously injured Constable Howe while using the children as a human shield, which prevented the officer from effectively returning fire.
Despite being critically wounded, Constable Howe wrote the assailant's name in his notebook.
An inquest into the incident commended Constable Howe's actions.
"Howe displayed tremendous strength, courage and presence of mind," the coroner noted.
"Considering the shocking wounds he received, and the terrible agony he was in, his actions after being shot leave no doubt in my mind that he was one of the bravest policemen ever to wear the Queen's uniform."
Constable Howe was posthumously promoted to Sergeant 3rd Class and awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.
A service was held at the Albury police station conference room to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the officer's death.
Murray River Police District Commander, Superintendent Paul Smith, said the 1963 tragedy served as a reminder to current officers of the dangers police faced.
"Sergeant 3rd Class Cyril Howe displayed extraordinary bravery and fortitude when confronted with an armed and dangerous offender," Superintendent Smith said.
"He refused to shoot at the offender for fear of striking one of the children, and then wrote the offender's name in his notebook."
"Along with being an exceptional police officer he was also a father to three young children. It's terribly sad what happened."
