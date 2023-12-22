Dale collects another feature as Kiptanui wins the Ted Ryder Cup

GOULBURN trainer Matthew Dale added another Southern District feature race to his collection as Kiptanui claimed Friday's $36,000 Ted Ryder Cup (1600m).
In front of a record Ted Ryder Cup crowd at Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Canberra jockey Quayde Krogh timed his run to perfection on Kiptanui ($7.00) to claim a thrilling finish to the feature race.
Kiptanui went out as the outsider of Dale's two-pronged attack in the Ted Ryder Cup but rediscovered his best form to down Canberra outsider Dubai Centre ($15) by a neck.
Dale has collected a number of Southern District features over his time but was thrilled to win the time-honoured Ted Ryder Cup for the first time.
"Our stable is honoured to win the Ted Ryder Cup today, named after such an influential Wagga stalwart of racing," Dale said.
Krogh won last year's Narrandera Cup on Kiptanui and was pleased to see the seven-year-old back at his best.
"It's been an on-pace track with the late track change, I know he can be a tough horse, I won the Narrandera Cup on him," Krogh said.
"I know his form has had a bit of a blemish since then but blinkers back on today, a Matty Dale-trained horse was always going to be fit and he used that to his advantage today."
It was Krogh's second Ted Ryder Cup win after guiding Nieces And Nephews to victory in the 2021 edition.
"It's my second won on the shelf so it's nice," Krogh said.
"It's a nice change living down here and I'm really enjoying it still."
Top-weight Macchina Volante ($12) was a length back in third place, while $3.40 favourite Ruban Bleu finished three lengths back in sixth place.
It was Kiptanui's first win since a Hawkesbury triumph back in February.
Meantime, Albury galloper Tap 'N' Run ($4.80) took out the Open Handicap (1200m) with a dominant performance.
The Ron Stubbs-trained galloper was back at his best, bursting through a gap to go on and score by one and three quarter lengths.
With Mathew Cahill in the saddle, it was Tap 'N' Run's first win since his Kembla Grange Highway success in November last year.
It was the first leg of a winning double for the Stubbs stable, who won the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) with Magmetric ($4.80).
It also brought up a winning treble for Cahill.
