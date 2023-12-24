Joneses out to complete big Riverina feature double in Breeders Plate

Ellen and Blake Jones are looking to complete the big Riverina harness double on Boxing Day.
The Narrandera couple are looking to add a MIA Breeders Plate win to their Regional Championships success from earlier this season.
They line up two chances in the $30,000 feature at Leeton on Tuesday.
Mr Bondi leads their charge coming off an impressive win on his Australian debut.
The former Kiwi won by 15.1 metres at Leeton and has come up with barrier three.
Jones expects it will suit.
"It turned out pretty good, you couldn't have asked for much better," Jones said.
"It's worked out well with the timing of when he turned up. He's been here just long enough for it all to fit in."
After dominating against the older horses last time out, Jones believes there's more to come.
"I didn't think we had him 100 per cent, he might have been close to it, but it would be nice if he wasn't," he said.
"He seems to have come through the run really good, pulled up really good for it and it's all systems go."
Jones has won two Breeders Plates as a driver, including with Sugar Apple in 2021 after Jason Grimson left him with the couple after his heat success, however the stable is yet to taste success on the training front.
Mr Bondi may have arrived just in time to change that.
"It's one of the races you pick out in the Riverina every year to try to get so on the training side it would definitely be a highlight for us that's for sure," Jones said.
"We only had Sugar Apple a fortnight between heat and final so it was good all the same but with this one having it the whole time would be even better."
Jones believes it would be the cherry on the top of what has been another strong season for the couple, especially after winning the $100,000 Riverina Regional Championships with Brooklyn Bridge in May.
"It would cap off a pretty good season for us if we were able to do it that's for sure," he said.
"We've had a good year but you always need a bit of luck and plenty of hard work goes into it.
"We're going to need a few things to go our way."
Dun Spruikin looms as Mr Bondi's biggest rival but he has to contend with barrier five.
Jones doesn't discount the stable's second runner Montgomery Burns either.
"I think he (Dun Spruikin) is the main danger, him and I wouldn't write off our other fella either," he said.
"He wasn't real suited at Leeton the other day and if we have a solid tempo out front and a couple up front do a fair bit of work he will definitely be in for a show as well."
Mark Pitt will take the drive.
