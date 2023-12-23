Don't let the Grinch ruin your Christmas, police warn

Wagga police are warning residents to make sure their valuables are secure and homes and vehicles are locked over the festive period.
Christmas time is the prime period for opportunists to strike knowing there are presents hidden away in homes and many people will be travelling elsewhere for the holidays.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson said people should be extra cautious during the Christmas period and ensure their homes and vehicles are locked up and valuables kept in safe places.
"Watch out for your house, lock up when you leave," Inspector Gibson said.
"Don't forget the internal garage lock either, and watch out for your mates and neighbours as well."
Inspector Gibson said people should also report anything of concern to their local police.
"If you think something is not right then give us a call," she said.
"We would rather come out and help than see people's Christmas presents stolen by the Grinch."
