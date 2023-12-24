Wagga's Safe Haven open during Christmas time for those needing support

Wagga's Safe Haven is open to those who need assistance where it promises to have a trauma -nformed and care-based approach for anyone struggling with suicidal ideation or mental health issues.
The service promised to open on Christmas Day as well as its usual hours of 2pm to 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for anyone seeking support.
Senior peer worker Jesse Warran-Rigby said there is no referral necessary and anyone can come and knock on the door at 7 Yathong Street and have immediate support.
"We are an alternative to ED [emergency department], for a lot of people ED isn't the best place for them," Mr Warren-Rigby said.
"We offer that other alternative for people to, to come here and get support."
Mr Warran-Rigby said the personal experiences of both he and his colleague Lauren Demaj play a crucial role in their trauma-informed approach, which they hope is an alternative to Emergency Department.
"For people like myself and Lauren with lived experience that have been to ED and psychological distress, it's a lot different going ... when you're in psychological distress, suicidal ideation compared to when you have a physical complaint, a broken bone or a headache or you feel sick," Mr Warren-Rigby said.
"With that psychological distress, everything's heightened and it's not trauma-informed; so, you may have to retell your story multiple times which can be traumatising."
Mr Warren-Rigby believes that there is going to be a rise in survivors seeking mental help this Christmas period as the cost of living situation continues to deteriorate.
He expects heightened instances of grief over not being able to afford to travel to see family, buying presents for their children on Christmas as well as losing people.
"We know that finances go hand in hand with mental health and substance misuse," he said.
"This year's been a tough year and I think Christmas time is going be a tough year for a lot of families."
